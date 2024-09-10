Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be introduced as a successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which was unveiled in January 2024. The purported smartphone has been doing rounds of the rumour mill over the past few months. Key features of the handset, including display, processor, dimension details and more, have been tipped previously. Earlier leaks have hinted at the expected camera specifications as well. A newer leak has suggested the camera features of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Notably, the handset is said to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25+.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Details (Expected)

Tipster ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) claims in an X post that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may launch with an upgraded ultrawide camera, which could have a 50-megapixel 0.7um ISOCELL JN3 sensor. For reference, the existing Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

The tipster adds that this is the only camera upgrade that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to get. The phone may launch with the 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 primary rear sensor alongside a 10-megapixel Sony IMX754 sensor with 3x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel 0.7 um Sony IMX854 sensor with 5x optical zoom. These are the same main and telephoto shooters we see in the current Galaxy S24 Ultra handset.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC with support for 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It is tipped to carry a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and a larger 6.86-inch display with slimmer bezels.

For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra carries a 6.8-inch screen, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with 12GB RAM support. The battery and charging speed are the same as the ones tipped for the purported succeeding handset.

Meanwhile, an earlier leak from tipster Ice Universe suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely measure 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm in size. The preceding Galaxy S24 Ultra measures 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6mm in size and weighs 232g.