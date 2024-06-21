Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be the flagship smartphone in the Galaxy S25 series when it arrives. While there is still some time before the smartphone is expected to be launched, new leaks have continued to sprinkle tiny details about it. A new leak now claims that the Ultra variant might get two new sensors, improving the capabilities of the ultra-wide-angle and telephoto cameras. Meanwhile, a previous report claimed that the upcoming handset might retain the same 200-megapixel primary camera as its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra said to get new camera sensors

According to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) by tipster Sperandio4Tech, the ultra-wide-angle and telephoto sensors of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might get an upgrade. The tipster claims that the existing ultra-wide-angle sensor on the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be replaced by a “new version of the 1/2.76-inch JN1 sensor.” This new sensor is said to be smaller than its predecessor. Further, the poster claimed that the resolution of the sensor could be bumped to 50-megapixel as opposed to the current 12-megapixel. The new sensor's name was not revealed.

Coming to the second upgrade, the telephoto lens is also tipped to get a new “1/3-inch Isocell sensor” which could be slightly larger than the current one. The tipster claimed that its resolution will also be upgraded to 50-megapixel as opposed to the predecessor's 10-megapixel. The optical zoom capability is said to remain the same at 3x. Further, he also claimed that new algorithms were being prepared for the smartphone, however did not share any details as to what these algorithms would do.

Earlier this week, a report claimed that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could continue with a quad rear camera setup with the primary 200-megapixel sensor likely to remain the same. It is not known whether the periscope lens with a 5x optical zoom will receive any upgrades or not.

The same report also suggested that the primary rear camera of the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S25 might be the same 50-megapixel sensor as the existing model. If this is true, this will mark the fourth generation of the smartphone to get the same resolution sensor.