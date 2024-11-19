Technology News
Samsung Tipped to Not Increase Galaxy S25 Series Price to Compete With Apple

Apple did not increase the price of the iPhone 16 series over the iPhone 15 lineup.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 November 2024 17:54 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to succeed the Galaxy S24 lineup (pictured)

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 may start in the US at $799 for 12GB + 128GB
  • The Galaxy S25+ variant could start at $999 for the 12GB + 256GB option
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may start at a price of $1,299
Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be unveiled globally early next year. Several reports over the past few months have suggested key features of the purported handsets. The lineup will likely include a base, a Plus and an Ultra variant. Now, details about the anticipated smartphones' pricing have surfaced online. A tipster suggested that the South Korean tech giant is expected not to hike the prices for Galaxy S25 models and maintain the pricing seen with the current Galaxy S24 phones.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price (Expected)

Samsung will likely not increase the price of the Galaxy S25 series smartphones, according to a Sammy Fans report, citing an X post by user Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve). The report claims that this strategy by the South Korean tech giant is influenced by Apple's decision to not raise the price of iPhone 16 series phones over that of the preceding iPhone 15 lineup.

According to the report, the base Samsung Galaxy S25 may start in the US at $799 (roughly Rs. 67,400) for the 12GB + 128GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant could be marked at $859 (roughly Rs. 72,500). Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25+ version, with 12GB of RAM, is tipped to be listed at $999 (roughly Rs. 84,300) and $1,119 (roughly Rs. 94,500) for the 256GB and 512GB storage variants, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, on the other hand, may start at a price of $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,09,600) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants will likely be marked at $1,419 (roughly Rs. 1,19,800) and $1,659 (roughly Rs. 1,40,000), respectively.

The report added that the customers can get more trade-in credit alongside free double storage and up to free $50 (roughly Rs. 4,200) Samsung Credit upon pre-reservation and pre-order of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series handsets. US buyers may get freebies like Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds with certain terms and conditions. These additional benefits are said to be at the discretion of the sellers and retailers.

An earlier report claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup could be unveiled globally on January 22, 2025, at a Galaxy Unpacked event. The series will likely be introduced at a San Francisco, US event.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Sony Said to Be in Talks to Buy Elden Ring Maker FromSoftware's Parent Company

