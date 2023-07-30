Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price in India, Specifications Compared

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in two variants. The base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 99,999.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 30 July 2023 14:00 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 5 runs Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • Both smartphones comes with some similarities and differences
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra's pricing, at the time of launch, began at Rs. 1,24,999
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a quad rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was launched at the company's Galaxy Unpacked held in July. The smartphone, successor to last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4, is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is backed by a 3,700mAh battery. The South Korean tech giant hosted another Galaxy Unpacked event in February this year, where it announced the launch of the Galaxy S23 series. The lineup included Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra is also equipped with a customised version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Both smartphones comes with some similarities and differences, in terms of their price and specifications. Here, we have compared the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price in India

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in two variants. The base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 99,999, whereas the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs. 1,09,999. The smartphone is offered in several colour variants including Blue, Cream, Graphite, Gray, Green, Lavender, Mint, and Yellow shades.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 Ultra's pricing, at the time of launch, began at Rs. 1,24,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model costed Rs. 1,34,999 and the 12GB RAM + 1TB storage variant was priced at Rs. 1,54,999. The smartphone was launched in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, Red, Graphite, Lime, and Sky Blue colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Specifications

With a the 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary screen, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped cover display. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ (3,088 x 1,440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display. Both smartphones are powered by a custom octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The Galaxy S23 runs Android 13 with One UI 5.1, while Galaxy Z Flip 5 runs Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box.

On camera specifications, Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary wide camera. Other sensors include a 2-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera and a10-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies, the smartphone sports a 12-megapixel shooter. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 carries two 12-megapixel rear camera sensors and a 10-megapixel selfie sensor.

In the battery department, the Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery, and supports 45W wired charging and 15W Fast Wireless Charging. The Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired charging support and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Key Specs
Display (Primary)6.70-inch-
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Gen 2Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera10-megapixel 12-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM8GB8GB, 12GB
Storage256GB, 512GB256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity3700mAh5000mAh
OSAndroid 13Android 13
Display-6.80-inch
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
