Motorola introduced the Razr 2022 globally in October 2022. It had a much larger external display than its predecessor, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and a 144Hz foldable display. The design of the upcoming Motorola Razr 2023 foldable phone has been revealed in a couple of new leaks. The 2022 version had a 2.7-inch outer display, and according to new leaks, the Razr 2023, expected to drop later this year, will have an even larger display. According to the images, the cover display almost completely fills the top rear panel shell.

According to images uploaded by prominent tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), the Motorola Razr 2023 will have a large cover display that fills almost the entire top rear panel shell. The outer display of the foldable smartphone will have three cutouts at the bottom right. These include slots for the dual-camera setup as well as the LED flash. The exact dimensions of the cover display are unknown. The Razr 2023 may have a larger cover display than the 3.26-inch outer screen of the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

Another leak by The Tech Outlook shows that the Motorola Razr 2023 phone has no cutout for the front camera on the inside. Motorola may release the phone with an under-screen front camera or without one at all. The cover display is big enough to function as a viewfinder for selfies. When using the foldable screen, this will also aid in creating an immersive viewing experience, the report added.

The bezels around the foldable display are relatively thin and the frame as seen in the images is also curved, which should aid in providing a comfortable grip.

At the moment, no phone specifications have leaked online. The Razr 2023 could be equipped with a Qualcomm or MediaTek flagship chipset. Given the higher consumption of larger displays, the company could increase the phone's battery capacity. Motorola has not yet confirmed the Razr 2023's official release date.

