Nothing Phone 3a Lite CPU, GPU Details and Performance Revealed via Geekbench Listing

Nothing Phone 3a Lite is expected to launch in India later this year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 October 2025 12:20 IST
Nothing Phone 3a Lite CPU, GPU Details and Performance Revealed via Geekbench Listing

Nothing Phone 3a Lite is expected to launch in India as part of the Phone 3a series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3a Lite could be offered in at least two shades
  • Nothing Phone 3a Lite is said to be a redesigned CMF Phone 2 Pro
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Nothing Phone 3a Lite is rumoured to launch globally in the coming months, including in India, as the latest addition to the company's Phone 3 series. The lineup presently comprises the flagship Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a, and Phone 3a Pro. Now, the purported Nothing Phone 3a Lite has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing its chipset as well as its CPU and GPU performance. The phone was recently listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specifications, Performance Details (Expected)

A post on X (formerly Twitter) by Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) reveals that the Nothing Phone 3a Lite has been listed on Geekbench with the model number A001T. The phone appeared with an octa core chipset, which is believed to be the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The 8GB RAM variant of the rumoured Phone 3a Lite running on Android 15 was tested on the platform.

In terms of performance, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite reportedly scored 1,003 points in single core performance and 2,925 points in multi core performance. The chip has four efficiency cores running at 2GHz, and four performance cores at 2.50GHz.

The GPU performance of the Nothing Phone 3a Lite has also surfaced online. In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) shared a screenshot of another Geekbench listing of the handset. The Phone 3a Lite reportedly managed an OpenCL score of 2,467. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the presence of the Geekbench CPU and GPU benchmark listings.

A recent report suggests that the Nothing Phone 3a Lite could be offered in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variant. Moreover, it is rumoured to be available in black and white colourways. The handset will reportedly be priced below the Phone 3a, which was launched earlier this year in March at a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

As mentioned above, the handset is said to debut in India as a redesigned version of the CMF Phone 2 Pro with a few tweaks. To recap, the CMF Phone 2 Pro sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC, paired with a 5,000mAh battery. For optics, it carries a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite, Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specifications, Nothing
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
