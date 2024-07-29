The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset will be Qualcomm's next-generation flagship mobile platform once it is launched in October. Ahead of the launch, several reports have pointed to the possible improvements the chipset could get. A new leak now claims that the chip might offer significant GPU power efficiency, however, its CPU performance may not match the expectations of consumers. Notably, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is said to be built upon a 3nm process technology from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC Tipped to Not Get Significant CPU Performance

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), a leak aggregator who goes by the username @negativeonehero posted a screenshot of a Weibo post of a Chinese tipster. Summarising the tipster's information, the X user said, “Looking at the internal testing data of 8G4, the CPU efficiency improvement is in the single digit percentage, but the GPU improvement is huge, D9300 peak at half the power is possible.”

In the original post, the tipster claimed to have seen the internal benchmark and power consumption data of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. Based on this, it is said that the Adreno 750 GPU, which is expected to be integrated into the SoC, will get a major boost. The tipster claims that it can show similar GPU performance as MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 chipset at half the power consumption.

There is a downside as well. As per the tipster, the CPU performance of the chipset is underwhelming and only shows a single-digit improvement compared to its predecessor. However, the post does not share any benchmark numbers that highlight the upgrade. As such, it would appear that the chipset might focus on GPU efficiency instead of CPU performance.

However, it should be noted that these are just rumours, and since none of the information has come from official sources, it should be taken with a pinch of salt. The chipmaker has only confirmed that the upcoming flagship mobile platform will use its in-house Oryon CPU and will feature a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU). More information will only be available once Snapdragon officially announces the 8 Gen 4 chipset at its October event.