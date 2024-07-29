Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Tipped to Offer Major Upgrade in GPU Power Efficiency, But Marginal CPU Gains

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Tipped to Offer Major Upgrade in GPU Power Efficiency, But Marginal CPU Gains

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is said to offer the peak GPU performance of MediaTek Dimensity 9300 at half the power.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 July 2024 19:44 IST
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Tipped to Offer Major Upgrade in GPU Power Efficiency, But Marginal CPU Gains

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is scheduled to be launched in October

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series could be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  • The upcoming chipset is said to offer single-digit CPU improvement
  • Snapdragon is expected to use the second-gen of its 3nm processor
Advertisement

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset will be Qualcomm's next-generation flagship mobile platform once it is launched in October. Ahead of the launch, several reports have pointed to the possible improvements the chipset could get. A new leak now claims that the chip might offer significant GPU power efficiency, however, its CPU performance may not match the expectations of consumers. Notably, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is said to be built upon a 3nm process technology from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC Tipped to Not Get Significant CPU Performance

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), a leak aggregator who goes by the username @negativeonehero posted a screenshot of a Weibo post of a Chinese tipster. Summarising the tipster's information, the X user said, “Looking at the internal testing data of 8G4, the CPU efficiency improvement is in the single digit percentage, but the GPU improvement is huge, D9300 peak at half the power is possible.”

In the original post, the tipster claimed to have seen the internal benchmark and power consumption data of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. Based on this, it is said that the Adreno 750 GPU, which is expected to be integrated into the SoC, will get a major boost. The tipster claims that it can show similar GPU performance as MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 chipset at half the power consumption.

There is a downside as well. As per the tipster, the CPU performance of the chipset is underwhelming and only shows a single-digit improvement compared to its predecessor. However, the post does not share any benchmark numbers that highlight the upgrade. As such, it would appear that the chipset might focus on GPU efficiency instead of CPU performance.

However, it should be noted that these are just rumours, and since none of the information has come from official sources, it should be taken with a pinch of salt. The chipmaker has only confirmed that the upcoming flagship mobile platform will use its in-house Oryon CPU and will feature a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU). More information will only be available once Snapdragon officially announces the 8 Gen 4 chipset at its October event.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, Snapdragon, Qualcomm
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Rollme R3 Smart Ring With PPG Sensor and 10-Day Battery Life Launched: Specifications, Price
RBI Sees CBDC as Means to Internationalise Indian Rupee, Improve Cross Border Transactions

Related Stories

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Tipped to Offer Major Upgrade in GPU Power Efficiency, But Marginal CPU Gains
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro India Launch Date Announced
  2. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Camera Details Revealed Ahead of July 31 India Launch
  3. JioBharat J1 4G With Pre-Installed JioPay, JioTV Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Infinix Note 40X 5G Price, Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  5. Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad SE 4G Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  6. WhatsApp May Allow Users to React to Messages by Double-Tapping Them
  7. Oppo K12x 5G With MIL-STD-810H Rating Debuts in India: See Price, Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. RBI Sees CBDC as Means to Internationalise Indian Rupee, Improve Cross Border Transactions
  2. Infinix Note 40X 5G Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. JioBharat J1 4G With 2.8-Inch Display, Pre-Installed JioPay, JioTV Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Tipped to Offer Major Upgrade in GPU Power Efficiency, But Marginal CPU Gains
  5. Rollme R3 Smart Ring With PPG Sensor and 10-Day Battery Life Launched: Specifications, Price
  6. Huawei Nova Flip Launch Set for August 5; Teasers Reveal Square Cover Screen, Dual Cameras, More
  7. JioGames Announces Integration With Google's GameSnacks, Brings HTML5 Titles on Android, Jio Set-Top Boxes
  8. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Front and Rear Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of July 31 India Launch
  9. Analysing WazirX’s Controversial Approach to Mitigating Financial Impact of Wallet Hack
  10. Airtel Starts Mid-Band Spectrum Re-Farming for Expansion of 5G Network Coverage in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »