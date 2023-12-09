Technology News

Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Global Launch Date Set for December 14: All You Need to Know

Vivo is yet to announce the launch date for the Vivo X100 series in India.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 9 December 2023 19:49 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X100 series is equipped with a triple rear camera setup

  • Vivo X100 series will be launched in global markets on December 14
  • The smartphone series includes the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro
  • Vivo's flagship phones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chips
Vivo X100 series global launch date has been revealed by the company, weeks after the company's latest flagship phones — the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro made their debut in China. Equipped with MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9300 chip, these smartphones are equipped with a triple rear camera setup, with different primary and telephoto cameras. The cameras are co-engineered with Zeiss, just like the preceding models in the X series. The Vivo X100 and X100 Pro offer support for 120W and 100W wired fast charging. 

GSMArena spotted the global launch date of the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro on the company's website. The landing page for the Vivo X100 series launch event has been updated to state that handsets will be launched on December 14. The Chinese smartphone maker is also expected to launch the handset in India, but a launch date is yet to be announced.

vivo x100 series launch vivo x100 series

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Vivo

 

Launched in China last month, the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro run on Android 14-based OriginOS 4 and is sold in Chen Ye Black, Star Trail Blue, Sunset Orange, and White Moonlight (translated from Chinese) colourways. They sport 6.78-inch AMOLED 8T LTPO curved displays with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. Both phones are powered by a 4nm Dimensity 9300 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM.

While they both have triple rear camera setups, the standard Vivo X100 features a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX920 VCS bionic main camera and a 64-megapixel Zeiss periscope telephoto camera. Meanwhile the Pro model boasts a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch type sensor and a 50-megapixel Zeiss APO periscope telephoto camera. Both models have a third 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

Both phones are equipped with up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage and feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro pack 5,000mAh (with 120W charging) and 5,400mAh (100W charging) batteries, respectively. They both have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, according to the company.

Tata Wants to Build Country's Biggest iPhone Assembly Plant as Apple Seeks to Up Manufacturing in India

