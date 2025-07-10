Technology News
Tecno Pova 7 5G, Pova 7 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC Sale in India Starts Today: Price, Offers

Buyers can get the Tecno Pova 7 5G series at reduced rates with bank-related launch offers.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2025 10:09 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

The Tecno Pova 7 5G series comes with a new Delta Interface at the back

Highlights
  • The Tecno Pova 5G series is powered by Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset
  • The price of the base model in India begins at Rs. 12,999
  • Both phones come with Ella AI assistant with support for Indian languages
Tecno Pova 7 5G series sale in India begins today. The lineup was launched on July 4 comprising the Pova 7 5G and the Pova 7 Pro 5G. Both handsets are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor and pack 6,000mAh batteries. The phones features a Delta Light interface at the back that can be used for notification alerts, calls, and more. They are also equipped with Tecno's Ella AI assistant with support for multiple Indian languages. As part of the launch offers, buyers can take advantage of bank-related benefits to get the Tecno Pova 7 5G series at a reduced price.

Tecno Pova 7 5G Series Price in India, Offers

The price of Tecno Pova 7 5G in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It is also available in an 8GB + 256GB variant which costs Rs. 13,999. However, these are limited-period prices during the initial launch period that are inclusive of all bank offers.

The handset comes in Geek Black, Magic Silver, and Oasis Green colour options.

On the other hand, the Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G is priced in India at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations, respectively. It is available in Dynamic Grey, Geek Black, and Neon Cyan shades.

Further, Tecno offers a six-month no-cost EMI option on both handsets. They can be purchased from Flipkart starting 12 pm IST today.

Tecno Pova 7 5G Series Features, Specifications

The Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,224×2,720) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 4,500 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the standard Tecno Pova 7 5G has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) LTPS IPS screen with 900 nits brightness.

Under the hood, both phones are powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The phones run on HiOS 15 based on Android 15.

For optics, the Tecno Pova 7 5G gets a 50-megapixel primary rear camera coupled with a Light sensor. Meanwhile, the Pro model features a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 main sensor paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, both phones have a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The Tecno Pova 7 5G series packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The Pro variant also supports 30W wireless charging. At the back, both phones feature a Delta interface, as Tecno calls it. An LED light strip, which is said to use 104 LEDs, is placed around the rear camera module. It can react to music, alert you of notifications and calls, work as a battery charging indicator, and more. 

Tecno Pova 7 5G

Tecno Pova 7 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G

Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1224x2720 pixels
Lava Blaze AMOLED 2, Blaze Dragon to Launch in India This Month

