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iPhone Duo Matches iPhone 18 Pro Models in Terms of Performance, Geekbench Listing Reveals

The iPhone Duo is set to be made available for pre-order in India tomorrow, following its September launch.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 October 2026 10:44 IST
iPhone Duo Matches iPhone 18 Pro Models in Terms of Performance, Geekbench Listing Reveals

iPhone Duo is offered in two colour options (pictured)

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The iPhone Duo shares much of its hardware with the iPhone 18 Pro models, including the Cupertino-based tech giant's latest flagship 2nm A20 Pro chipset. On the other hand, it introduces a different form factor, making its performance an important part of the overall experience. The Apple foldable is set to be made available for pre-order in India tomorrow, and it has now surfaced on a benchmarking site, revealing how it performs.

iPhone Duo Geekbench Listing

The iPhone Duo appeared on Geekbench 7 under the model identifier iPhone19,4 (via @Abhishek Yadav on X). The Apple foldable is listed running iOS 27.1 and powered by Apple's A20 Pro chipset. It has a six-core CPU with a peak clock speed of 4.93GHz. The chip comprises two Cluster 1 cores and four Cluster 2 cores.

The listing also points to 11.30GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 12GB.

The iPhone Duo recorded 3,986 points in the single-core and 11,067 points in the multi-core tests in Geekbench 7.1.0 for iOS AArch64. These closely align with the surfaced benchmarking scores of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, which are powered by the same 2nm processor.

The single-core score, however, is below the 4,000-point mark crossed by some benchmark results for the two existing flagship models. It is important to note that the listing represents just one test, and scores can vary between runs. Notably, the Geekbench listing does not include a GPU benchmark result. Thus, it does not offer a direct indication of graphics performance.

Despite sharing the same chipset, the iPhone Duo is expected to perform differently from the iPhone 18 Pro models under sustained workloads. Apple is said to have made changes specifically for its foldable. In an earlier conversation with PCMag, Apple Vice President of Silicon Engineering Dan Murray said the chipset includes a second display engine to operate the inner and outer screens simultaneously. It also supports the under-display FaceTime camera, alongside CPU and GPU performance improvements.

The iPhone Duo's thermal design is another part of the hardware package. Apple has reportedly incorporated a flexible graphite heat pipe through the hinge to help transfer heat between the two halves of the phone. The chipset's vapour chamber also uses a material described as “metal over foam”, designed to maintain a thermal connection while accommodating the mechanical requirements of a foldable phone.

The iPhone Duo is scheduled to go on sale in India and other global markets on October 23, with pre-orders expected to begin tomorrow, October 16.

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Further reading: iPhone Duo, iPhone Duo Specifications, iPhone Duo Features, iPhone Duo Price in India, GeekBench
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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