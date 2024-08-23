Tecno Spark Go 1 was unveiled globally earlier this week. The smartphone comes with a Unisoc T615 chipset and an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor and DTS sound-backed dual speakers. The phone runs on Android 14 Go edition. A report has now surfaced suggesting the India launch timeline and the price range of the Spark Go 1 in the country.

Tecno Spark Go 1 Launch Timeline, Price in India (Expected)

The Tecno Spark Go 1 is expected to launch in India in September and will be priced under Rs. 9,000, according to areport by 91Mobiles. The report states that the Indian variant of the handset is expected to feature the same design, colourways, storage options, and specifications as the global version.

The phone is listed on the Tecno global website in Glittery White and Startrail Black colour options. It is available globally in four RAM and storage configurations — 3GB + 64GB, 4GB + 64GB, 3GB + 128GB and 4GB + 128GB. The phone also supports up to 4GB of virtual RAM.

Tecno Spark Go 1 Specifications, Features

The global version of the Tecno Spark Go 1 sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) screen with 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout for the front camera sensor. The handset is powered by a Unisoc T615 SoC paired with up to 8GB dynamic RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 14 Go edition OS.

In the camera department, the Tecno Spark Go 1 comes with a 13-megapixel main camera sensor alongside dual rear flash units and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone has an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It is equipped with DTS sound-backed dual speakers. It has a Dynamic Port feature as well which shows notifications and alerts in a pill-shared collapsible bar around the front camera cutout.

The Tecno Spark Go 1 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. It supports 4G connectivity and carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

