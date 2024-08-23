Technology News
English Edition

Tecno Spark Go 1 Price Range in India Leaked; Tipped to Launch in September

Tecno Spark Go 1 is backed by a Unisoc T615 chipset paired with up to 8GB dynamic RAM.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 August 2024 19:20 IST
Tecno Spark Go 1 Price Range in India Leaked; Tipped to Launch in September

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark Go 1 comes in Glittery White and Startrail Black colour options

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark Go 1 Indian variant is tipped to be similar to global version
  • The handset globally features a 6.67-inch 120Hz HD+ screen
  • The Tecno Spark Go 1 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging
Advertisement

Tecno Spark Go 1 was unveiled globally earlier this week. The smartphone comes with a Unisoc T615 chipset and an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor and DTS sound-backed dual speakers. The phone runs on Android 14 Go edition. A report has now surfaced suggesting the India launch timeline and the price range of the Spark Go 1 in the country.

Tecno Spark Go 1 Launch Timeline, Price in India (Expected)

The Tecno Spark Go 1 is expected to launch in India in September and will be priced under Rs. 9,000, according to areport by 91Mobiles. The report states that the Indian variant of the handset is expected to feature the same design, colourways, storage options, and specifications as the global version.

The phone is listed on the Tecno global website in Glittery White and Startrail Black colour options. It is available globally in four RAM and storage configurations —  3GB + 64GB, 4GB + 64GB, 3GB + 128GB and 4GB + 128GB. The phone also supports up to 4GB of virtual RAM.

Tecno Spark Go 1 Specifications, Features

The global version of the Tecno Spark Go 1 sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) screen with 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout for the front camera sensor. The handset is powered by a Unisoc T615 SoC paired with up to 8GB dynamic RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 14 Go edition OS.

In the camera department, the Tecno Spark Go 1 comes with a 13-megapixel main camera sensor alongside dual rear flash units and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone has an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It is equipped with DTS sound-backed dual speakers. It has a Dynamic Port feature as well which shows notifications and alerts in a pill-shared collapsible bar around the front camera cutout.

The Tecno Spark Go 1 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. It supports 4G connectivity and carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Spark Go 1

Tecno Spark Go 1

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Unisoc T615
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14 GO
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tecno Spark Go 1, Tecno Spark Go 1 India launch, Tecno Spark Go 1 price in India, Tecno Spark Go 1 specifications, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Keep for Android Rolls Out AI-Powered Feature That Can Generate Lists for You
Worldcoin Faces Potential Ban in Colombia Amid Heightened Scrutiny

Related Stories

Tecno Spark Go 1 Price Range in India Leaked; Tipped to Launch in September
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55, A35 Get a Limited Period Discount in India
  2. iPhone 16 Series Camera Features, Capture Button Details Leaked
  3. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G May Launch Soon; Key Features Surface Online
  4. Dell XPS 13 (9345) Review: eXtreme Performance System?
  5. Poco Pad 5G With 12.1-Inch Screen Launched in India: See Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Reportedly Spotted on Samsung OTA Server
  7. Reliance Jio Launches International Roaming Packs for Travellers
  8. Here's Why Black Myth: Wukong Has Not Yet Launched on Xbox Series S/X
#Latest Stories
  1. Obsidian Says Avowed Will Run at 30fps on Xbox Series S/X, Feature Multiple Endings
  2. Samsung Galaxy Ring Reportedly Cannot Be Repaired If It's Damaged or Battery Dies
  3. Tecno Spark Go 1 Price Range in India Leaked; Tipped to Launch in September
  4. Worldcoin Faces Potential Ban in Colombia Amid Heightened Scrutiny
  5. Google Keep for Android Rolls Out AI-Powered Feature That Can Generate Lists for You
  6. Redmi 14C Launch Date, Design, Specifications Leak via Retailer Site; May Debut on August 31
  7. Apple Patent Application Describes a Smart Ring That Can Control Multiple Devices
  8. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Anniversary: ISRO Shares New Images of Pragyan Rover, Vikram Lander to Mark the Day
  9. Moto G Stylus (2025) Design Render Leaked; Appears to Have a Glossy Rear Panel
  10. Motorola Edge 50 Neo With Dimensity 7300 SoC Shows Up on Geekbench; Could Be Rebranded as ThinkPhone 25
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »