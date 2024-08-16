Tecno Spark Go 1 may be introduced soon in global markets and India. Details about the smartphone have started surfacing online. A report has shared leaked design renders of the purported handset, alongside some of its key features. The expected price of the rumoured phone has also been tipped in the report. Notably, the Tecno Spark Go (2024) was launched in December 2023 in India and is the latest in the Spark Go series.

Tecno Spark Go 1 Launch, Price in India, Design, Colours (Expected)

The Tecno Spark Go 1 may launch soon in India and globally, according to a Passionategeekz report. The report did not share the exact timeline for the launch but noted that the phone is expected to be priced around $100 (roughly Rs. 8,400). The report also included alleged design renders of the handset, which is seen in black and white colour options.

Tecno Spark Go 1 leaked design renders in black and white colour options

Photo Credit: Passionategeekz

The rear camera module on the Tecno Spark Go 1 appears to have a slightly raised, squarish shape with rounded edges housing two camera units and an LED flash unit. The power and volume buttons are placed on the right edge. The flat display is seen with very slim bezels, a relatively thicker chin, and a centred hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera sensor.

Tecno Spark Go 1 Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Tecno Spark Go 1 is expected to sport a 6.67-inch display with a 720 x 1,600 pixels resolution. It could be powered by a Unisoc T615 chipset and offer 64GB and 128GB onboard storage. It has been tipped to run on Android 14 Go Edition.

For optics, the Tecno Spark Go 1 may come with a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone is expected to support 4G connectivity and come with an IP54-rated build. It will likely be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an infrared remote control sensor. The handset may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with a 15W charging support.