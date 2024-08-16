Technology News
English Edition

Tecno Spark Go 1 Price in India Tipped; Design Renders, Key Features Surface Online

Tecno Spark Go 1 is expected to feature two rear camera units.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 August 2024 12:46 IST
Tecno Spark Go 1 Price in India Tipped; Design Renders, Key Features Surface Online

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark Go (2024) (pictured) was unveiled in india in December 2023

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark Go 1 will ship with Androi 14 Go Edition OS
  • The handset is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • The Tecno Spark Go 1 may come with an IP54-rated build
Advertisement

Tecno Spark Go 1 may be introduced soon in global markets and India. Details about the smartphone have started surfacing online. A report has shared leaked design renders of the purported handset, alongside some of its key features. The expected price of the rumoured phone has also been tipped in the report. Notably, the Tecno Spark Go (2024) was launched in December 2023 in India and is the latest in the Spark Go series.

Tecno Spark Go 1 Launch, Price in India, Design, Colours (Expected)

The Tecno Spark Go 1 may launch soon in India and globally, according to a Passionategeekz report. The report did not share the exact timeline for the launch but noted that the phone is expected to be priced around $100 (roughly Rs. 8,400). The report also included alleged design renders of the handset, which is seen in black and white colour options. 

tecno spark go 1 passionategeekz inline tecno spark go 1

Tecno Spark Go 1 leaked design renders in black and white colour options
Photo Credit: Passionategeekz

 

The rear camera module on the Tecno Spark Go 1 appears to have a slightly raised, squarish shape with rounded edges housing two camera units and an LED flash unit. The power and volume buttons are placed on the right edge. The flat display is seen with very slim bezels, a relatively thicker chin, and a centred hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera sensor.

Tecno Spark Go 1 Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Tecno Spark Go 1 is expected to sport a 6.67-inch display with a 720 x 1,600 pixels resolution. It could be powered by a Unisoc T615 chipset and offer 64GB and 128GB onboard storage. It has been tipped to run on Android 14 Go Edition.

For optics, the Tecno Spark Go 1 may come with a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone is expected to support 4G connectivity and come with an IP54-rated build. It will likely be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an infrared remote control sensor. The handset may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with a 15W charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tecno Spark Go 1, Tecno Spark Go 1 India launch, Tecno Spark Go 1 price in India, Tecno Spark Go 1 specifications, Tecno Spark Go, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple to Allow Developers to Access iPhone NFC Functionality on iOS 18.1 in Select Regions
Tecno Spark Go 1 Price in India Tipped; Design Renders, Key Features Surface Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Leaked Hands-on Images Reveal Potential Design Changes
  2. Moto G45 5G India Launch Date, Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M35 Review: Budget Star
  4. Ola Electric Roadster Series EV Bikes Debut in India With Three Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Ola Electric Roadster Series EV Bikes Unveiled in India: All You Need to Know
  2. India Restores Binance Access After Exchange Cleared $2.25 Million Fine for PMLA Violations
  3. Tecno Pad’s Alleged Design, Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Get MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery
  4. Tecno Spark Go 1 Price in India Tipped; Design Renders, Key Features Surface Online
  5. Forests Emit Carbon Dioxide for Years After Wildfires, Study Finds
  6. Climate Change Impact on Wayanad Landslides: Study Reveals Key Findings
  7. ISRO Reschedules SSLV-D3 Satellite Launch to August 16
  8. NASA's Parker Solar Probe Unveils New Insights into Solar Heating Mystery
  9. Oropouche Virus Surfaces in Europe: What You Need to Know
  10. Apple to Allow Developers to Access iPhone NFC Functionality on iOS 18.1 in Select Regions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »