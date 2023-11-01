Samsung Galaxy S23 series — comprising the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra — is receiving an update to Android 14 in India and other regions. The South Korean smartphone maker's flagship handsets for 2023 are its first models to be updated to the latest version of Android and come with a revamped One UI 6 interface with improvements to the quick panel, multitasking, and a new default font. Users should receive a notification to download the update, or can perform a manual check from the settings app.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung's latest software update is available to download with build number S918BXXU3BWJM for users who opted to receive updates via the beta channel. It is a 350MB update for beta testers, while users who are updating from Android 13-based One UI 5.1 will have to download a larger 3GB update.

The update to the latest version of Android is now available to users in India, a few countries in Europe, and the UK. However, it appears that users in the US will have to wait a while longer as there are no reports of the update arriving in the country. Meanwhile, Samsung's support page suggests that the Android 14 update for the Galaxy S23 series will be available in the US "soon", along with a list of other smartphones that are confirmed to receive the update.

As part of the One UI 6 update that is based on Android 14, Samsung has introduced a new redesigned quick settings panel along with a modern media player in the notification area. While you still get circular toggles for various settings, the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth buttons are larger and located at the top of the screen. You can also quickly access the quick settings by swiping down from the top right corner, while swiping from the top left side will show the notification area.

Samsung has also updated the default font on One UI 6 that replaces the one that it has used since One UI was introduced in 2018. You can also switch back to the older font, and changing this setting affects how all your apps will appear. Meanwhile, all of Samsung's emojis from One UI 5.1 have been redesigned and are slightly brighter.

Under the hood, the Android 14 update for the Galaxy S23 series also adds improvements to the Gallery app with support for new AI features, redesigned camera buttons, and support for preset widgets with configurations that can be placed on the home screen. Samsung has also introduced optimisations to the home screen and app drawer, as well as the ability to customise the position of the clock on the lock screen.

If you haven't received a notification to download and install the Android 14-based One UI 6 update on your Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphone, you can follow these steps to manually check for the update.

How to download the Android 14 update on the Samsung Galaxy S23

Charge your smartphone to more than 50 percent and connect to a Wi-Fi network. Open the Settings app and tap Software update. Tap Download and install to begin checking for the update. Follow the steps on your screen to complete the installation of the update. Wait until your smartphone restarts and the update process will be complete.

