Vivo X100 series has been long anticipated to succeed the Vivo X90 lineup, which was released in China in November 2022. The Vivo X100 series is expected to include three models, similar to its preceding lineup - the base Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro+. Specifications and design renders of the phones have leaked online over the past few weeks. The base model was recently found listed on an e-commerce site that hinted at its price range. Now, Vivo has confirmed the launch date of the Vivo X100 series. The design of the Vivo X100 Pro was also officially teased.

In a Weibo post, Vivo confirmed that the Vivo X100 series will be launched in China on November 13 at 7:00 pm local Beijing time (4:30 pm IST). Another post and a banner on the Vivo China website also confirmed that the company would launch the Vivo Watch 3 with BlueOS on the same day.

Meanwhile, in another post shared by a Vivo official on Weibo, the design of the upcoming Vivo X100 Pro has been teased. The phone is seen with a blue ripple glass finish design. According to the company executive, the design is inspired by the sky and various celestial objects. The large circular rear camera module is placed centrally towards the top of the back panel. It is seen equipped with four camera sensors and a vertical LED flash unit on the top right corner of the panel, outside the module.

According to earlier reports, the Vivo X100 Pro is expected to feature a 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary rear sensor, a Samsung JN1 sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and an OmniVision OV64B telephoto shooter with 4.3x optical zoom. The base model is also expected to carry similar camera details except having a Sony IMX920 sensor as the primary camera and a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The Vivo X100 phones are also expected to pack LPDDR5T RAM. The base model is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, while the pro model has been tipped to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The top-of-the-line Vivo X100 Pro+ has been rumoured to get Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Earlier, a report suggested that the Vivo X100 variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage is expected to be priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,500). Notably, the 8GB + 256GB variant of the Vivo X90 was priced in India at Rs. 59,999 at launch, while the singular 12GB + 256GB was listed at Rs. 84,999.

