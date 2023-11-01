Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X100 Series, Watch 3 Launch Date Set for November 13; Pro Model Design Officially Teased

Vivo X100 Series, Watch 3 Launch Date Set for November 13; Pro Model Design Officially Teased

The base Vivo X100 could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 November 2023 15:27 IST
Vivo X100 Series, Watch 3 Launch Date Set for November 13; Pro Model Design Officially Teased

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X100 Pro teased in a blue ripple glass finish

Highlights
  • Vivo X100 series models could come with LPDDR5T RAM
  • The lineup is said to include a base, a Pro, and a Pro+ model
  • The Vivo X100 is expected to succeed the Vivo X90
Advertisement

Vivo X100 series has been long anticipated to succeed the Vivo X90 lineup, which was released in China in November 2022. The Vivo X100 series is expected to include three models, similar to its preceding lineup - the base Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro+. Specifications and design renders of the phones have leaked online over the past few weeks. The base model was recently found listed on an e-commerce site that hinted at its price range. Now, Vivo has confirmed the launch date of the Vivo X100 series. The design of the Vivo X100 Pro was also officially teased.

In a Weibo post, Vivo confirmed that the Vivo X100 series will be launched in China on November 13 at 7:00 pm local Beijing time (4:30 pm IST). Another post and a banner on the Vivo China website also confirmed that the company would launch the Vivo Watch 3 with BlueOS on the same day.

Meanwhile, in another post shared by a Vivo official on Weibo, the design of the upcoming Vivo X100 Pro has been teased. The phone is seen with a blue ripple glass finish design. According to the company executive, the design is inspired by the sky and various celestial objects. The large circular rear camera module is placed centrally towards the top of the back panel. It is seen equipped with four camera sensors and a vertical LED flash unit on the top right corner of the panel, outside the module.

According to earlier reports, the Vivo X100 Pro is expected to feature a 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary rear sensor, a Samsung JN1 sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and an OmniVision OV64B telephoto shooter with 4.3x optical zoom. The base model is also expected to carry similar camera details except having a Sony IMX920 sensor as the primary camera and a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The Vivo X100 phones are also expected to pack LPDDR5T RAM. The base model is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, while the pro model has been tipped to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The top-of-the-line Vivo X100 Pro+ has been rumoured to get Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Earlier, a report suggested that the Vivo X100 variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage is expected to be priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,500). Notably, the 8GB + 256GB variant of the Vivo X90 was priced in India at Rs. 59,999 at launch, while the singular 12GB + 256GB was listed at Rs. 84,999.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X90 Pro

Vivo X90 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great primary and portrait cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Solid battery life, 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software experience
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Display misses out on LTPO tech
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
  • Selfie Portrait mode needs work
  • Heats up under load
  • Predecessor offered better value
Read detailed Vivo X90 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,870mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X100 series, Vivo X100 series launch, Vivo X100 series specifications, Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Pro Plus, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
YouTube Begins Global Crackdown on Ad Blockers, Urges Users to Allow Ads or Subscribe to YouTube Premium

Related Stories

Vivo X100 Series, Watch 3 Launch Date Set for November 13; Pro Model Design Officially Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How to Get iPhone 14 Under Rs. 50,000 During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: These iPhone Models Get Price Cuts
  3. Apple Watch SE 2 Price Drops by Nearly Rs. 10,000 During Amazon Sale
  4. iQoo 12 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to Launch in India On This Date
  5. These Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Will Receive Android 14 With One UI 6
  6. TCL P745, C755 QD-Mini LED 4K Google TVs Launched in India at These Prices
  7. Entry-Level MacBook Pro Gets Pricier as Apple Discontinues 13-Inch M2 Model
  8. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Price Tipped; Said to Get Triple Rear Cameras
  9. Vivo X100 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Expected Launch
  10. How to Download the Android 14 Update on Your Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X100 Series, Watch 3 Launch Date Set for November 13; Pro Model Design Officially Teased
  2. YouTube Begins Global Crackdown on Ad Blockers, Urges Users to Allow Ads or Subscribe to YouTube Premium
  3. Apple Watch SE 2 Available With Nearly Rs. 10,000 Discount During Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale
  4. iQoo 12 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC India Launch Set for December 12; Expected Specifications
  5. Apple Discontinues 13-Inch M2 MacBook Pro as 14-Inch M3 Model Becomes Base Variant: See Price Difference
  6. OnePlus Watch 2 Listed on BIS Certification Website; May Launch Soon
  7. CERT-In Warns of Multiple Security Vulnerabilities Affecting Older iPhone, iPad Models: All You Need to Know
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Remains Stable Above $34,000 Despite Several Altcoins Seeing Losses
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Gets Android 14 Update With Revamped One UI 6 Interface: How to Download
  10. Vivo X100 Price Tipped Via Online Listing Ahead of Expected Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »