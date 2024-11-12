Technology News
Vivo X200 Series Said to Launch in India Soon, But May Not Include All Models

Vivo X200 series is confirmed to launch in the Malaysian market soon.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 November 2024 19:22 IST
Vivo X200 Series Said to Launch in India Soon, But May Not Include All Models

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo launched its X200 flagship series in its home market in October

  • Global launch for the Vivo X200 series smartphones will take place soon
  • All three phones run on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC
  • The vanilla Vivo X200 has a 5,800mAh battery
Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, and Vivo X200 Pro Mini were launched in China last month. Vivo is yet to confirm when the global launch of the trio will take place, but a latest leak suggests that their India launch will happen next month. However, the report suggests that not all Vivo X200 series will be available in India. The Vivo X200 series runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoCs, Origin OS 5 UI, and feature Zeiss-branded cameras.

Citing people familiar with the matter, 91mobiles reports that Vivo will launch the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro in India in December. The brand will reportedly skip the X200 Pro Mini in the Indian market. 

The Vivo X200 series was unveiled last month and is currently China-exclusive. The lineup is confirmed to land in the Malaysian market soon, however, it's now unclear if the Vivo X200 Pro Mini model will be part of the global release. The phones were earlier said to launch in India by the end of November or first week of December.

Unfortunately, Vivo has not revealed any details about the availability of its Vivo X200 series in India. Therefore, it is safe to consider these details with a pinch of salt. The previous Vivo X series phones were made available in the Indian market.

Vivo X200 Series Price, Specifications

The price of Vivo X200 series starts at CNY 4,300 (roughly Rs. 51,000) in China for the base 12GB + 256GB storage configuration of the vanilla model.

Vivo's X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini were unveiled with Origin OS 5, based on Android 15. All three phones run on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC and have a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera. The Vivo X200 Pro has a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor.

The vanilla Vivo X200 has a 5,800mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging. Meanwhile, the Vivo X200 Pro and X200 Pro Mini are backed by 6,000mAh and 5,800mAh batteries, respectively, with 90W wired charging support.

 

Vivo X200 Series Said to Launch in India Soon, But May Not Include All Models
