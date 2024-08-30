Technology News
Vivo T3 Ultra Price in India, Key Features Tipped Ahead of Anticipated September Launch

Vivo T3 Ultra is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 August 2024 12:50 IST
Vivo T3 Ultra Price in India, Key Features Tipped Ahead of Anticipated September Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T3 Ultra is expected to join the Vivo T3 Pro 5G (pictured) handset in the country

Highlights
  • Vivo T3 Ultra could feature a 1.5K curved AMOLED display
  • The handset is expected to have an IP68-rated build
  • The Vivo T3 Ultra could support 80W wired fast charging
Vivo T3 Ultra is could be launched in India in the coming weeks. The purported handset was previously spotted on several certification sites. Now several leaks have surfaced online that give us an idea of what to expect from the smartphone. It includes the expected launch timeline, RAM and storage configurations and possible prices. Some important specifications of the anticipated smartphone were also suggested. The phone is expected to join the existing Vivo T3 series in the country. The Vivo T3 Pro variant was launched in India on August 27. 

Vivo T3 Ultra Launch Timeline, Price in India (Expected)

The Vivo T3 Ultra is expected to launch in India at the beginning of September, according to a 91Mobiles report. The report, citing industry sources, did not specify any specific date. However, the launch can be anticipated to take place within the first couple of weeks of the month.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Vivo T3 Ultra price might start in the country at Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants could be listed at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively. He added that the phone could be offered in Frost Green and Luna Grey colourways.

Another tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) suggested that including offers, the Vivo T3 Ultra may even be available for as low as Rs. 27,999.

Vivo T3 Ultra Features (Expected)

The report also claims that the Vivo T3 Ultra is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC. The phone could sport a 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It may arrive with an ultra-slim, IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Meanwhile, Choudhary claims that the Vivo T3 Ultra will sport a 6.77-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500nits peak brightness level. The rear camera unit of the handset may get an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, while the front camera could carry a 16-megapixel sensor.

According to this tipster, the Vivo T3 Ultra could pack a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. For security, it could come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is also tipped to get dual speakers. Contrary to what the report we discussed suggests, tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) claims that the phone may have an IP64-rated build.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo T3 Pro 5G

Vivo T3 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Vivo T3 Ultra , Vivo T3 Ultra price in India, Vivo T3 Ultra India Launch, Vivo T3 Ultra specifications, Vivo T3 series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Vivo T3 Ultra Price in India, Key Features Tipped Ahead of Anticipated September Launch
