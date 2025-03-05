Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo T4x 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Features

Vivo T4x 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Features

Vivo T4x 5G comes with a MIL-STD-810H military grade durability certification.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 March 2025 14:41 IST
Vivo T4x 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T4x 5G comes in Marine Blue and Pronto Purple colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo T4x 5G comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The handset has an IP64-rated dust and splash resistant build
  • The Vivo T4x 5G supports 44W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Vivo T4x 5G was launched in India on Wednesday. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM. It carries a 6,500mAh battery, which is claimed to have the largest in its segment. The handset comes with a military grade durability certification and an IP64-rated build against dust and splash ingress. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The phone succeeds the Vivo T3x 5G, which was unveiled in the country in April 2024.

Vivo T4x 5G Price in India, Availability

Vivo T4x 5G price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants cost Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. It is offered in Marine Blue and Pronto Purple colourways.

The phone will go on sale starting March 12 via Flipkart, the Realme India e-store and select offline retail stores. On the first day of sale, customers can get a Rs. 1,000 discount on select bank cards.

Vivo T4x 5G Features, Specifications

The Vivo T4x 5G sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,050 nits high brightness level and TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection certification. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15.

For optics, the Vivo T4x 5G has a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor alongside an LED flash and a squircle Dynamic Light unit. The front camera holds an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is equipped with dual stereo speakers as well. The handset comes with a MIL-STD-810H military grade durability certification and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Vivo T4x 5G houses a 6,500mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB Type-C port. It carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The smartphone measures 165.7x76.3x8.09 in size. The Pronto Purple option weighs 204g, while the Marine Blue variant weighs 208g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo T4x 5G

Vivo T4x 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Vivo T4x 5G, Vivo T4x 5G Price in India, Vivo T4x 5G India Launch, Vivo T4x 5G Features, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Appeals to Overturn UK Order to Remove Advanced Data Protection: Report
Google Updates Messages With Scam Message Detection, Adds Live Location Sharing to Find My on Android

Related Stories

Vivo T4x 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. Pixel Drop for March Brings New Features to Gemini Live and More Apps
  3. Samsung Expands One UI 7 Beta Programme to More Phones and Regions
  4. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India
  5. Infinix GT 30 Pro Key Features Leaked; May Offer Gaming Trigger Buttons
  6. MWC 2025: Qualcomm's Savi Soin on "Made for India" Products and Strategy
  7. Amazon Might Be Developing an In-House Reasoning AI Model
  8. GlocalMe Showcases PetPhone - a Smartphone for Pets at MWC 2025
  9. Samsung Opens Pre-Reservations for the Galaxy Book 5 Series in India
  10. Google Messages Gets Spam Detection, Live Location Sharing Comes to Android
#Latest Stories
  1. Firefly Blue Ghost Moon Lander Successfully Lands on Moon for NASA Mission
  2. Google Official Said to Have Revealed Android 16 Launch Timeline at MWC 2025; Could Release in June
  3. Lenovo Showcases Hybrid AI Innovations With New Integrated Devices at MWC 2025
  4. Vivo T4x 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Microsoft Rolls Out Copilot for Windows App Update With New UI to Windows Insiders
  6. Rare Pompeii Fresco Depicts Secret Dionysian Cult Rites and Initiations
  7. Google Urges DOJ to Reverse Course on Breaking Up Company
  8. Ola Electric Gets Government Notice for Missing Battery Plant Setup Target
  9. Google Updates Messages With Scam Message Detection, Adds Live Location Sharing to Find My on Android
  10. Apple Appeals to Overturn UK Order to Remove Advanced Data Protection: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »