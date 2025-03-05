Vivo T4x 5G was launched in India on Wednesday. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM. It carries a 6,500mAh battery, which is claimed to have the largest in its segment. The handset comes with a military grade durability certification and an IP64-rated build against dust and splash ingress. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The phone succeeds the Vivo T3x 5G, which was unveiled in the country in April 2024.

Vivo T4x 5G Price in India, Availability

Vivo T4x 5G price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants cost Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. It is offered in Marine Blue and Pronto Purple colourways.

The phone will go on sale starting March 12 via Flipkart, the Realme India e-store and select offline retail stores. On the first day of sale, customers can get a Rs. 1,000 discount on select bank cards.

Vivo T4x 5G Features, Specifications

The Vivo T4x 5G sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,050 nits high brightness level and TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection certification. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15.

For optics, the Vivo T4x 5G has a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor alongside an LED flash and a squircle Dynamic Light unit. The front camera holds an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is equipped with dual stereo speakers as well. The handset comes with a MIL-STD-810H military grade durability certification and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Vivo T4x 5G houses a 6,500mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB Type-C port. It carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The smartphone measures 165.7x76.3x8.09 in size. The Pronto Purple option weighs 204g, while the Marine Blue variant weighs 208g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.