Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to launch in China soon, following weeks of speculation. Previous leaks have hinted at a triple rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. A new leak has now surfaced online that suggests details about the phone's possible camera sensors. The rumoured X200 Ultra model is expected to join the base Vivo X200 and X200 Pro variants, which were launched in October 2024.

Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo X200 Ultra will likely come with two 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT-818 sensors, according to a Weibo post by user Xiaomu Technology (translated from Chinese). The handset is expected to carry a 200-megapixel 1/1.4-inch Samsung ISOCELL HP9 periscope camera as well, according to the leak.

Vivo X200 Ultra leaked promotional poster

Photo Credit: Weibo/Xiaomu Technology

The aforementioned Weibo user shared an alleged Vivo X200 Ultra promotional image which shows the considerable rear camera bump of the handset. The right edge of the phone is visible which reveals the rumoured Action Button-like feature alongside the power button and volume rocker.

The text at the bottom of the leaked poster suggests that the Vivo X200 Ultra will launch in April. The handset has previously been tipped to sport a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

Vivo X200 Ultra Other Features (Expected)

The Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC. The phone may likely support up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 2TB UFS 4.0 storage. Earlier leaks claimed that the handset would get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Previous reports have suggested that the Vivo X200 Ultra may sport a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO OLED display and IP68/IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It will likely be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support.