Technology News
English Edition

Vivo Y300i Design, Key Features Surface Online via China's Telecom Website

Vivo Y300i is expected to get a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 March 2025 19:41 IST
Vivo Y300i Design, Key Features Surface Online via China's Telecom Website

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y300i is expected to succeed the Vivo Y200i (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo Y300i is expected to sport a 6.68-inch HD+ display
  • The handset may support up to 12GB RAM, up to 51GB storage
  • The Vivo Y300i is expected to pack a 6,500mAh battery
Advertisement

Vivo Y300i is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Vivo Y200i, which was unveiled in China in April 2024. Details about the purported smartphone have started surfacing online. The phone was recently listed on the China Telecom website hinting at its moniker, design and expected key features. The RAM and storage configurations of the handset as well as the like prices have also appeared on the online listing. The Y300i is expected to join the Vivo Y300 and Y300 Pro handsets.

Vivo Y300i Design, RAM, Storage, Colour Options (Expected)

The design of the Vivo Y300i handset appears to be similar to that of the preceding Vivo Y200i. The phone, with the model number Vivo V2444A, is listed on China's Telecom website. A large, round rear camera module is placed in the top left corner of the panel. It holds two camera sensors and a ring-like flash unit. The flat display panel is seen with slim bezels, a relatively thicker chin and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The volume rocker and the power button are placed on the right edge.

vivo y300i china telecom Vivo Y300i

Vivo Y300i design
Photo Credit: China Telecom

 

According to the listing, the Vivo Y300i will be available in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB variants. The base option is said to be priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,000). However, readers should take the price with a pinch of salt, since the retail prices after launch may vary. The phone is expected to be offered in Ink Jade Black, Rime Blue, and Titanium (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Vivo Y300i Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo Y300i is expected to sport a 6.68-inch HD+ display, according to the listing. For optics, the handset will likely get a 50-megapixel main rear sensor alongside a secondary camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It is said to run on Android 15 with OriginOS 5 skin on top. 

The listing adds that the Vivo Y300i could be powered by an SM4450 chipset, which is the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. Notably, the current Vivo Y200i also carries a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip. The upcoming Vivo Y300i could pack a 6,500mAh battery and a USB Type-C port. It is expected to support NFC and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo Y200i

Vivo Y200i

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Vivo Y300i, Vivo Y300i Price, Vivo Y300i Launch, Vivo Y300i Design, Vivo Y300i Specifications, Vivo Y300 series, Vivo Y300, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 5 360 Pre-Reservations Open Ahead of Launch
Monster Hunter Wilds Sells 8 Million Copies in 3 Days to Become Capcom's Fastest Selling Game
Vivo Y300i Design, Key Features Surface Online via China's Telecom Website
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Pro First Impressions
  3. Apple to Launch New MacBook Air This Week; Could Be Equipped With M4 Chip
  4. Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched in India
  5. Why YouTube Reportedly Plans to Redesign Its App to Look Like Netflix
  6. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter Release Date Confirmed
  7. Lenovo Showcases Its New Yoga Solar-Powered PC Concept at MWC 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s New Missions Will Map the Sun and the Cosmos
  2. Realme 14 Pro+ 5G Now Available With 512GB Storage in India: Price, Availability
  3. Gemini for iOS Updated With Six New Lockscreen Widgets, Control Centre Access
  4. Vivo Y300i Design, Key Features Surface Online via China's Telecom Website
  5. PwC India Launches Startup Challenge for Emerging Web3 and AI Projects: All Details
  6. Oppo Announces Gemini Integration Across First-Party Apps, Unveils New AI Features at MWC 2025
  7. SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches Athena Lander, NASA's Lunar Trailblazer to Moon
  8. Xiaomi Holi Sale Brings Discounts on Redmi Note 14 5G, Note 13 Series and Other Phones
  9. Monster Hunter Wilds Sells 8 Million Copies in 3 Days to Become Capcom's Fastest Selling Game
  10. Engineers Create New Ways to Shape Bread-Derived Carbon Electrodes for Sustainable Use
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »