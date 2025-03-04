Vivo Y300i Design, Key Features Surface Online via China's Telecom Website

Vivo Y300i is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Vivo Y200i, which was unveiled in China in April 2024. Details about the purported smartphone have started surfacing online. The phone was recently listed on the China Telecom website hinting at its moniker, design and expected key features. The RAM and storage configurations of the handset as well as the like prices have also appeared on the online listing. The Y300i is expected to join the Vivo Y300 and Y300 Pro handsets.

Vivo Y300i Design, RAM, Storage, Colour Options (Expected)

The design of the Vivo Y300i handset appears to be similar to that of the preceding Vivo Y200i. The phone, with the model number Vivo V2444A, is listed on China's Telecom website. A large, round rear camera module is placed in the top left corner of the panel. It holds two camera sensors and a ring-like flash unit. The flat display panel is seen with slim bezels, a relatively thicker chin and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The volume rocker and the power button are placed on the right edge.

Vivo Y300i design

Photo Credit: China Telecom

According to the listing, the Vivo Y300i will be available in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB variants. The base option is said to be priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,000). However, readers should take the price with a pinch of salt, since the retail prices after launch may vary. The phone is expected to be offered in Ink Jade Black, Rime Blue, and Titanium (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Vivo Y300i Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo Y300i is expected to sport a 6.68-inch HD+ display, according to the listing. For optics, the handset will likely get a 50-megapixel main rear sensor alongside a secondary camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It is said to run on Android 15 with OriginOS 5 skin on top.

The listing adds that the Vivo Y300i could be powered by an SM4450 chipset, which is the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. Notably, the current Vivo Y200i also carries a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip. The upcoming Vivo Y300i could pack a 6,500mAh battery and a USB Type-C port. It is expected to support NFC and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.