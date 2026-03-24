Vivo X300s is scheduled to launch next week. Vivo has already shared several teasers revealing key features of the upcoming X series smartphone, but a new leak offers more insights about the handset. The Vivo X300s is said to come with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera and 90W wired fast charging support. It is already confirmed to ship with a 7,100mAh battery and a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Zeiss-tuned 200-megapixel rear camera unit is another highlight of the phone. The Vivo X300s will be launched alongside the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo Pad 6 Pro.

Vivo X300s Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo suggested a few specifications of the Vivo X300s. The upcoming handset is said to come with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera, along with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The leaker also claims that the Vivo X300s will have a 6.78-inch BOE Q10+ display with 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, 3D ultrasonic fingerprint 2.0 technology, and a 7,100mAh battery, which the company already confirmed last week.

Additionally, the Vivo X300s is said to feature a metal frame and could support 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging. Other rumoured features include a 751440 X-axis motor, 1511 symmetrical dual speakers. The upcoming phone is teased to feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. The new leak states that the triple Zeiss camera setup will also include a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Vivo X300s is set to launch in China on March 30 alongside Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo Pad 6 Pro tablet. It is currently up for pre-order in China through the Vivo online store. The handset is confirmed to come in a Green colourway with the new 200mm telephoto lens. It will employ a new colour science system called 'Blueprint Native Color' (translated from Chinese). It is rumoured to be released in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage options.

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