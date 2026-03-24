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Vivo X300 Ultra Camera Details Leaked as Handset Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of March 30 Launch

Vivo X300 Ultra has appeared on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2026 11:07 IST
Vivo X300 Ultra Camera Details Leaked as Handset Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of March 30 Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 Ultra will launch with massive camera upgrades

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Highlights
  • Vivo will launch the X300 Ultra and X300s in China on March 30
  • The phone uses Zeiss optics and advanced VCS spectrum tech
  • The new setup boosts light intake by up to 300 percent
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Vivo is set to launch its flagship Vivo X300 Ultra alongside the Vivo X300s in China on March 30, expanding the X300 lineup that already includes the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro introduced in October 2025. Ahead of the debut, key specifications and expected pricing details of the Ultra variant have surfaced through leaks and official teasers. A new report now highlights the camera system, pointing to notable upgrades aimed at improving overall photography and zoom performance. The phone has also appeared on a popular benchmarking website ahead of its launch.

Vivo X300 Ultra Camera Specifications (Expected)

According to a report by IT Home, Vivo recently held a Blueprint Imaging Technology Communication Conference, where it outlined the imaging capabilities of the upcoming Vivo X300 Ultra. The company is said to be positioning the handset as a blend of a professional camera and a compact everyday shooter, with a strong emphasis on optics and sensor advancements.

The Vivo X300 Ultra is said to feature a "3 + 2" Zeiss lens setup with a 1/1.28-inch Sony Lytia 818 ultrawide sensor, paired with its third-generation VCS bionic spectrum technology and Zeiss T coating. The system reportedly offers CIPA 6.0 level stabilisation and is claimed to deliver up to 100 percent more effective light intake than the previous generation.

The primary camera on the Vivo X300 Ultra uses the 1/1.12 inch 200-megapixel Sony Lytia 901 sensor. Vivo claims this setup improves image consistency and detail capture, with Zeiss T coating and a 1G + 6P lens structure that reduces reflectivity by 20 percent, while increasing pixel sensitivity by 30 percent and full well capacity by 32 percent. The camera is also said to support Low Noise 4 processing and DCG HDR to improve dynamic range and reduce image noise.

The Vivo X300 Ultra is equipped with a Samsung HP0 sensor with a 1/1.4-inch 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter that supports gimbal-grade stabilisation rated at CIPA 7.0. According to the company, this setup increases light intake by up to 300 percent, while using pixels sized at 0.56 microns, the report added.

Vivo is said to have updated its teleconverter system with the new G2 Zeiss model, offering a 200mm focal length in a more compact and lightweight design, which uses a two-group 15-element optical design and carries Zeiss APO certification. The G2 Ultra teleconverter extends the focal length to 400mm and includes high-transparency and ultra-low dispersion glass elements, along with an aspherical lens to improve optical accuracy.

Vivo X300 Ultra Geekbench Listing Reveals Performance Details

Separately, the Vivo X300 Ultra, bearing the model number V2547DA and identified as the satellite communication version, has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing suggests that the phone carries a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM, and runs on Android 16. It appears to have scored 3,722 in the single core test and 11,621 in the multi core test.

The Vivo X300 Ultra is tipped to cost around CNY 7,500 (roughly Rs. 1,01,000) for the 12GB + 512GB option, but we can expect to learn more about the smartphone when it makes its debut in China next week, alongside the upcoming Vivo X300s.

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Further reading: Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra Camera Features, Vivo X300 Ultra Specifications, Vivo X300s, Vivo X300 Series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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