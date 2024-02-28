Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50 Megapixel Front Cameras, 80W Wired Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras, 80W Wired Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo V30 and V30 Pro feature 6.78-inch curved AMOLED 1.5K displays.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2024 18:25 IST
Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras, 80W Wired Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V30 (pictured) is offered in Indonesia in Equatorial Green, Puspa White and Volcanic Black colours

Highlights
  • Vivo V30, V30 Pro carries 50-megapixel main rear cameras
  • The phones ship with Android 14-based FunTouchOS 14
  • Both base and Pro Vivo V30 models have 5,000mAh batteries
Advertisement

Vivo V30 and V30 Pro have been introduced in the Indonesian market. They join the Vivo V30 Lite that was unveiled in December 2023 and is available in select markets. The base model was also previously launched in select markets. The vanilla and Pro models feature curved 1.5K displays and 50-megapixel front cameras. Notably, the Vivo V30 and Vivo 30 Pro are set to launch in India on March 7 and the Indian variants could be similar to their Indonesian counterparts.

Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro price

The base Vivo V30 5G is priced in Indonesia at IDR 5,999,000 (roughly Rs. 31,700) for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is available for IDR 6,999,000 (roughly Rs. 37,000). The phone is offered in Indonesia in Equatorial Green, Puspa White and Volcanic Black colour options.

On the other hand, the Vivo V30 Pro is listed at IDR 8,999,000 (roughly Rs. 47,600) for the sole 12GB + 512GB configuration.

Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro specifications, features

The Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro come with a 6.78-inch curved 1.5K (2,800 x 1,260 pixels) AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 2,800 nits peak brightness level. While the base model is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with an Adreno 720 GPU, the Pro variant has a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset that is paired with a Mali G610 GPU.

Vivo V30 comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM that is virtually expandable up to another 12GB. It also has up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. Meanwhile, the Vivo V30 Pro model is equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM which is also virtually extendable up to an additional 12GB and 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. Both handsets ship with Android 14-based FunTouchOS 14.

For optics, the vanilla Vivo V30 has a dual rear camera unit, that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and another 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens alongside an Aura Light flash unit. The front camera of the handset is also equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor. The Vivo V30 shares all these camera specifications but it comes with an additional 50-megapixel portrait camera.

Both the Vivo V30 and V30 Pro are backed by 5,000mAh batteries with support for 80W wired fast charging via USB Type-C ports. They come with IP54 ratings for dust and splash resistance and carry in-display fingerprint scanners for security. The phones also support 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, and USB 2.0 connectivity.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V30 Pro

Vivo V30 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Vivo 30, Vivo V30 Pro, Vivo V30 series, Vivo 30 launch, Vivo V30 Pro launch, Vivo V30 series launch, Vivo V30 specifications, Vivo V30 Pro specifications, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaked Renders Hint at Rectangular Design With Slightly Curved Edges
Google Chat Gets a New Feature to Help Users Find Out The Most Important Conversations

Related Stories

Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras, 80W Wired Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55 Price, Specifications Leak; Might Launch on This Date
  2. Realme 12+ 5G SoC, Display Details, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Rumoured to Be on the Way
  4. Google Unveils AI Model Called Genie That Can Generate 2D Video Games
  5. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Gets New 6GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant in India
  6. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Camera Debut: See Specifications
  7. iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x Tipped to FeatureÂ Snapdragon SoCs,Â 6,000mAh Battery
  8. iOS 18 Is Said to Be Compatible With These iPhone Models
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaked Renders Hint at These Design Changes
#Latest Stories
  1. Tumblr, WordPress Plan to Sell User Data to OpenAI and Midjourney to Train AI Models: Report
  2. Google Working to Fix Gemini AI as CEO Sundar Pichai Calls Some Responses 'Unacceptable'
  3. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G's 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras, 80W Wired Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Chat Gets a New Feature to Help Users Find Out The Most Important Conversations
  6. iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS Could Receive Apple's iOS 18 Update
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaked Renders Hint at Rectangular Design With Slightly Curved Edges
  8. CoinDCX Seeks Advice to Grow India’s Web3 Sector, Experts Call for Early Test Beds and Education
  9. Realme 12+ 5G to Launch in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC; Display Details, Colourways Revealed
  10. Realme 12 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Said to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »