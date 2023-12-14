Technology News

Vivo V30 Lite Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console; Key Specifications Surface

Vivo V30 Lite could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 December 2023 17:10 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V30 Lite is expected to succeed the Vivo V29 Lite (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo V30 Lite could ship with Android 13-based FuntouchOS
  • The handset is expected to support 44W wired fast charging
  • The Vivo V30 Lite could share similarities with Vivo V29e
Vivo V30 Lite may arrive in the market soon. The phone was reportedly spotted on the Google Play Console. The listing suggests some key specifications of the handset including its RAM, OS, and processor details. It is said to succeed the Vivo V29 Lite, which was unveiled in June this year with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The upcoming smartphone may also share similarities with the Vivo V29e, was launched in India in August.

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Vivo V30 Lite was spotted on the Google Play Console. It may launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, like its preceding model, as per the listing. The report adds that the phone may offer up to 12GB of RAM and run Android 13-based FuntouchOS. The handset is likely to feature a display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and a pixel density of 440 ppi.

The report added that the Vivo V30 Lite may pack a 4,700mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. It is likely to be offered in configurations of 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. The phone is also tipped to support 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C connectivity. It may share similarities with the Vivo V29e, with some likely hardware changes.

Notably, the Vivo V29 Lite launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. The Vivo V29e also came with the same processor and battery specifications but offered up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. 

The Vivo V29e sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a dual rear camera unit with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. It also has a 50-megapixel front camera.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo V30 Lite, Vivo V30 Lite Features, Vivo V30 Lite Specifications, Google Play Console listing, Vivo
