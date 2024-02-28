Realme 12 5G may launch in select markets soon. The phone was previously spotted on several certification sites. It was recently spotted on the BIS website hinting at an imminent India launch. Now it has appeared on a benchmarking database while hinting at some of its key features. It said to join the existing Realme 12 series. Notably, the company is set to unveil the Realme 12+ 5G model in Malaysia on February 29 and in India on March 6.

A Realme smartphone with the model number RMX3999 was spotted on Geekbench. A MySmartPrice report claims it is the Realme 12 5G model. The phone is seen with an octa-core chipset which is likely to be the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, as per the report. It scored 738 points on the single-core test and 1,935 points on the multi-core test.

The Geekbench listing suggests that the Realme 12 5G will run Android 14-based UI, use an ARM Mali G57 GPU, and offer 8GB of RAM. It was also spotted on the SIRIM certification site, which is said to have confirmed the marketing name of the phone, according to another report.

Realme 12 5G was also reportedly listed on the TUV Rheinland certification which suggested that the phone will get a 4,880mAh rated battery. This could mean that the phone could be marketed with a 5,000mAh typical battery.

Meanwhile, an FCC listing of the Realme 12 5G reportedly suggested that it will support 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity. The phone is also said to ship with Android 14-based Realme UI 5, according to the listing. It also suggests a large circular camera module, inspired by luxury watch designs, similar to the Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 Pro 5G, and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G.

