Technology News

Realme 12 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Said to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC

Realme 12 5G with the model number RMX3999 has also been spotted on the BIS website.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2024 15:53 IST
Realme 12 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Said to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12+ 5G (pictured) is confirmed to launch in India on March 6

Highlights
  • Realme 12 5G is likely to ship with Android 14 based UI
  • The smartphone is said to feature a large circular rear camera module
  • The Realme 12 5G may be backed by a 4,880mAh battery
Advertisement

Realme 12 5G may launch in select markets soon. The phone was previously spotted on several certification sites. It was recently spotted on the BIS website hinting at an imminent India launch. Now it has appeared on a benchmarking database while hinting at some of its key features. It said to join the existing Realme 12 series. Notably, the company is set to unveil the Realme 12+ 5G model in Malaysia on February 29 and in India on March 6.

A Realme smartphone with the model number RMX3999 was spotted on Geekbench. A MySmartPrice report claims it is the Realme 12 5G model. The phone is seen with an octa-core chipset which is likely to be the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, as per the report. It scored 738 points on the single-core test and 1,935 points on the multi-core test.realme 12 5g geekbench inline geekbench

The Geekbench listing suggests that the Realme 12 5G will run Android 14-based UI, use an ARM Mali G57 GPU, and offer 8GB of RAM. It was also spotted on the SIRIM certification site, which is said to have confirmed the marketing name of the phone, according to another report.

Realme 12 5G was also reportedly listed on the TUV Rheinland certification which suggested that the phone will get a 4,880mAh rated battery. This could mean that the phone could be marketed with a 5,000mAh typical battery. 

Meanwhile, an FCC listing of the Realme 12 5G reportedly suggested that it will support 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity. The phone is also said to ship with Android 14-based Realme UI 5, according to the listing. It also suggests a large circular camera module, inspired by luxury watch designs, similar to the Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 Pro 5G, and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Realme 12 5G, Realme 12 5G launch, Realme 12 5G specifications, Realme 12 Plus 5G, Realme 12 5G series, Realme 12, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Genie, an AI Model That Can Generate 2D Platformer Games, Introduced; How It Works
Sony Brings Passkey Support on PlayStation for Secure Access: Here's How to Activate

Related Stories

Realme 12 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Said to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55 Price, Specifications Leak; Might Launch on This Date
  2. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Camera Debut: See Specifications
  3. iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x Tipped to FeatureÂ Snapdragon SoCs,Â 6,000mAh Battery
  4. Realme 12+ 5G SoC, Display Details, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. iOS 18 Is Said to Be Compatible With These iPhone Models
  6. Google Unveils AI Model Called Genie That Can Generate 2D Video Games
  7. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Gets New 6GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Rumoured to Be on the Way
  9. OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Goes Official in India
  10. Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G With PolarAce Imaging System Shown at MWC 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance, Disney Announce Joint Venture to Merge Digital Streaming and TV Assets in India
  2. Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G With PolarAce Imaging System Unveiled at MWC 2024
  3. Tumblr, WordPress Plan to Sell User Data to OpenAI and Midjourney to Train AI Models: Report
  4. OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Working to Fix Gemini AI as CEO Sundar Pichai Calls Some Responses 'Unacceptable'
  6. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G's 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras, 80W Wired Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Google Chat Gets a New Feature to Help Users Find Out The Most Important Conversations
  9. iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS Could Receive Apple's iOS 18 Update
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaked Renders Hint at Rectangular Design With Slightly Curved Edges
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »