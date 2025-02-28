Technology News
English Edition

Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Date Set for March 5; Colour Options Teased

Vivo T4x 5G is expected to pack a 6,500mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2025 15:22 IST
Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Date Set for March 5; Colour Options Teased

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T4x 5G is tipped to arrive in Pronto Purple and Marine Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo T4x 5G is tipped to come with military-grade durability
  • The handset is expected to sport a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The Vivo T4x 5G will likely get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Advertisement

Vivo T4x 5G India launch date has been finally announced. Recently, the company had teased the price range and key features of the upcoming phone. The phone is claimed to have the largest battery in its segment. Meanwhile, several expected specifications of the smartphone, including the display, chipset, camera and build details, have leaked online. The anticipated handset will succeed the Vivo T3x 5G, which was introduced in the country with a 6,000mAh battery.

Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

The Vivo T4x 5G will launch in India on March 5 at 12pm IST, the company confirmed in a press release. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store and select offline retail stores. In the promotional poster, the phone appears in a purple and a blue colourway. It has been tipped to come in Pronto Purple and Marine Blue shades.vivo t4x 5g vivo inline t4x5g

Previous reports claimed that the Vivo T4x 5G will likely carry a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Earlier teasers suggested that the phone may get a 6,500mAh battery. The handset is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. 

Vivo has teased that the T4x 5G will support AI features. Earlier reports suggested that the phone will come with support for features like AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Document Mode. The smartphone has been tipped to be equipped with an IR blaster and military-grade durability.

The Vivo T4x 5G will likely be priced in India under Rs. 15,000. The preceding Vivo T3x 5G with 128GB storage support starts at Rs. 12,499 for the 128GB option, while the 6GB and 8GB variants cost Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499, respectively. The existing handset has a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, a 6.72-inch full-HD display, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo T4x 5G India Launch, Vivo T4x 5G Features, Vivo T4x 5G, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Meta Aria Gen 2 Glasses With New Sensors, Improved Battery Life Unveiled
Another Simple Favor OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick Starrer Online?

Related Stories

Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Date Set for March 5; Colour Options Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 24 - Mar 2): Dabba Cartel, Ziddi Girls, and More
  2. iPhone 16e Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched: Price, Features
  4. Vivo T4x 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  5. Infinix Unveils Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold Concept Phone
  6. Poco M7 5G Key Features, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Might be Launched
  8. OpenAI Unveils GPT-4.5 AI Model As Its 'Best Model for Chat Yet'
  9. Why Apple Removed MagSafe Support From the iPhone 16e
  10. Nothing Phone 3a Pro May Feature an AI Hub for Storing Notes, Screenshots
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Spark Slim With 5.75mm Thickness, 5,200mAh Battery to Be Showcased at MWC 2025
  2. Poco M7 5G Key Features, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of March 3 India Launch
  3. Honor 200 Series Receives MagicOS 9.0 Update With AI Photo Editor and More Features in India
  4. Microsoft Copilot App for macOS Released; iPhone and iPad Apps Get Updates
  5. Severed Skulls with Nails in Iron Age Spain Suggest Complex Ritual Practices
  6. iPhone 17e Could Launch Around the Same Time as the iPhone 16e Next Year
  7. NASA Confirms Asteroid 2024 YR4 Will Not Hit Earth, Risk Reduced to Zero
  8. Forza Horizon 5 Is Coming to PS5 in April, Pre-Orders Now Live
  9. Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Date Set for March 5; Colour Options Teased
  10. Rewind OTT Release Date: Telugu Science Fiction Thriller Set for Digital Premiere on Lionsgate Play
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »