Vivo T4x 5G India launch date has been finally announced. Recently, the company had teased the price range and key features of the upcoming phone. The phone is claimed to have the largest battery in its segment. Meanwhile, several expected specifications of the smartphone, including the display, chipset, camera and build details, have leaked online. The anticipated handset will succeed the Vivo T3x 5G, which was introduced in the country with a 6,000mAh battery.

Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

The Vivo T4x 5G will launch in India on March 5 at 12pm IST, the company confirmed in a press release. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store and select offline retail stores. In the promotional poster, the phone appears in a purple and a blue colourway. It has been tipped to come in Pronto Purple and Marine Blue shades.

Previous reports claimed that the Vivo T4x 5G will likely carry a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Earlier teasers suggested that the phone may get a 6,500mAh battery. The handset is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

Vivo has teased that the T4x 5G will support AI features. Earlier reports suggested that the phone will come with support for features like AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Document Mode. The smartphone has been tipped to be equipped with an IR blaster and military-grade durability.

The Vivo T4x 5G will likely be priced in India under Rs. 15,000. The preceding Vivo T3x 5G with 128GB storage support starts at Rs. 12,499 for the 128GB option, while the 6GB and 8GB variants cost Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499, respectively. The existing handset has a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, a 6.72-inch full-HD display, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and an 8-megapixel front camera.

