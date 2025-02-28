Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 are expected to launch on March 2 in India. As we wait for the formal reveal, the price details and pre-order benefits of the phones have allegedly been listed online by a Nigerian retailer. The Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 are likely to come with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Galaxy A56 is expected to run on Exynos 1580 SoC. Both phones are said to feature 50-megapixel triple rear camera units.

Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 Price (Leaked)

Nigerian retailer Pointekonline has listed the alleged pricing and pre-order offers of the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 on Threads. As per the post, the Galaxy A56 will be priced at NGN 5,65,000 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and NGN 6,04,000 (roughly Rs. 35,000)for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The listing suggests that the Galaxy A36 is priced at NGN 446,000 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and NGN 519,000 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 allegedly started on February 26 in Nigeria and will be live till March 12. As per the listing, customers pre-ordering the phones will get an adapter, Galaxy Fit 3, and a premium cover for free. Customers can pre-book the phones by paying a deposit of NGN 1,00,000 (roughly Rs. 5,000).

Earlier this week, Samsung announced that three new Galaxy A-series smartphones will be unveiled in India on March 2. The South Korean brand is yet to reveal the exact names of the phones, but the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 are speculated to break cover during the event alongside the Galaxy A26.

The Galaxy A56 is expected to run on the Exynos 1580 chipset. The Galaxy A36, on the other hand, may get a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC or a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. They are likely to receive six years of OS updates, 45W wired fast charging support, and 50-megapixel triple rear cameras.