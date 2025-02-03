Technology News
Vivo V50 Leaked Poster Suggests February 18 Launch Date

Vivo V50 is expected to debut as a modified version of the Vivo S20.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 February 2025 19:39 IST
Vivo V50 Leaked Poster Suggests February 18 Launch Date

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V50 will debut as a successor to Vivo V40 (above)

  • Vivo V50 is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset
  • It could be available in four colour options
  • Vivo V50 is tipped to carry up to 12GB RAM
Vivo V50 appears to be inching towards its launch in India. Vivo is yet to provide an official launch date, but a new leak suggests that the handset could be revealed in February third week. The handset is expected to run on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and is likely to boast  Zeiss branded dual rear cameras. The Vivo V50 is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel front-facing selfie camera and a 6,000mAh battery.

Multiple X users have shared an alleged official-looking poster of the Vivo V50 on X suggesting its launch date. According to the poster that surfaced online on February 1, the launch will take place after 17 days. It indicates that the handset will go official in February third week, presumably on February 18. The poster shows the phone in a rose red colourway and suggests that the smartphone's camera has been co-developed in collaboration with Zeiss.

There is no confirmation from Vivo about the global launch of Vivo V50 yet, but the leaked date aligns with previously tipped schedules.

Vivo V50 Specifications (Expected)

As per recent leaks, the Vivo V50 will be introduced in blue, grey, rose and red colourways with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset under the hood. It is said to be available in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configurations. The handset is expected to feature a 6.67-inch (1,260×2,800 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED screen and dual rear camera unit led by 50-megapixel main sensor.

The Vivo V50 is anticipated to debut as a rebranded version of the China-exclusive Vivo S20. The latter debuted in November last year with a starting price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000).

