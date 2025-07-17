Vivo V50 was launched in February, with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and a 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera. Recently, reports regarding the India launch of its possible successor had started surfacing. On Tuesday, a tipster suggested that the Vivo V60 will launch in India on August 19. Now, another tipster has shared key specifications and colour options of the rumoured handset. The tipster has also shared renders of the phone, which suggests its design. The Vivo V60 was also recently spotted on the TUV and SIRIM websites, as per a report.

Vivo V60 specifications, colour options (expected)

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), in a post on X (formerly Twitter) has suggested that the Vivo V60 could be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with a 6,500mAh battery pack. This information is in line with a recent report. The same report also mentioned that the phone was found listed on the SIRIM and TUV websites, hinting that the handset could support 90W fast charging.

Moreover, the tipster also suggested that the Vivo V60 could feature 50-megapixel cameras. However, the tipster did not specify how many cameras will be there at the back. Brar also hinted at the possible colour options for the phone. The company could offer the Vivo V60 in three colourways - Mist Grey, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold.

The renders of the phone shared by the tipster suggest that it could get a triple rear camera setup, with two of the lenses housed inside a pill-shared camera island. Meanwhile, the third camera appears on the left of the camera island, on top of the LED flash light. Additionally, the Vivo branding appears on the bottom left corner of the back panel of the rumoured Vivo V60.

Vivo V60 render suggests that the phone could feature a triple rear camera setup

Photo Credit: X/@heyitsyogesh

The latest leak comes days after another tipster shared that the Vivo V60 will be launched in India on August 19. They added that the company could unveil OriginOS, which is based on Android 16, in the country alongside the Vivo V60.

As the possible successor of the Vivo V50, customers can expect the phone to come with several upgrades over its predecessor. For context, Vivo V50 was launched in India in February. The phone sports a 6.77-inch quad-cureved AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolutions, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 4,500 nits of peak local brightness.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset powers the handset, along with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging. For cameras, the Vivo V50 features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens. It also gets a 50-megapixel selfie camera at the front.