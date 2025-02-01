Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X200 Pro Mini India Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features

Vivo X200 Pro could join the regular X200 and X200 Pro models in India in the coming months.

Updated: 1 February 2025 15:00 IST
Vivo X200 Pro Mini India Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 Pro Mini is equipped with a 6.31-inch display

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 Pro Mini could be launched in India by June
  • The company has yet to announce plans to launch the handset in India
  • The Vivo X200 Pro Mini was launched in China in October 2024
Advertisement

Vivo X200 Pro Mini will be launched in India in the coming months, according to a Smartprix report citing tipster Yogesh Brar. The Chinese smartphone maker launched the Vivo X200 series in India in December 2024, but the lineup was limited to the standard X200 model and the X200 Pro. The "Mini" variant is equipped with the same MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip as the other models in the series, but it has a smaller 6.31-inch AMOLED screen and a 5,700mAh battery that can be charged at 90W.

Vivo X200 Pro Mini India Launch Timeline (Expected)

According to the report (via GSMArena), the Vivo X200 Pro Mini will be launched in India by Q2 2025. if this claim is accurate, the smartphone could make its debut in the country between April and June. It would become the third handset in the series to debut outside China — the company launched the Vivo X200 series in China in October 2024.

Vivo X200 Pro Mini Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo X200 Pro Mini model that was launched in China sports a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500nits peak brightness. It is powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset runs on Android 15, with OriginOS 5 on top — it could arrive with Funtouch OS 15 in global markets.

For photos and videos, the Vivo X200 Pro Mini has a triple 50-megapixel camera setup, which comprises a primary camera with OIS, an ultrawide camera with a 119-degreee field of view, and a periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The handset offers 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and GPS connectivity, and it equipped with a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,700mAh silicon carbon battery with 90W (wired) and 30W (wireless) charging support. The Vivo X200 Pro Mini also has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, and it has IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X200 Pro

Vivo X200 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium, familiar design
  • IP68 + IP69 ratings
  • Gorgeous and bright display
  • Terrific cameras
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Excellent pricing
  • Bad
  • Unreliable selfie camera
  • Bloatware still onboard
Read detailed Vivo X200 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X200 Pro Mini, Vivo X200 Pro Mini Specifications, Vivo
Government Axes Import Tax on Some Smartphone Parts in Boost to Apple, Xiaomi

Related Stories

Vivo X200 Pro Mini India Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Brings Back Rs 189 Prepaid Plan in India: See Benefits
  2. Rekhachithram OTT Release Reportedly Leaked Online: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Here's When the Vivo X200 Pro Mini Will Reportedly Launch in India
  4. 5 Things to Know About Technology-Related Budget 2025 Announcements
  5. Vivo, Xiaomi Lead India's Smartphone Market in 2024: Counterpoint
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Pro Mini India Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
  2. Government Axes Import Tax on Some Smartphone Parts in Boost to Apple, Xiaomi
  3. Finance Minister Proposes ID Cards for Gig Workers, UPI-Linked Credit Cards for Street Vendors
  4. WhatsApp Says Spyware Company Paragon Targeted Users in Two Dozen Countries
  5. Ocean Warming Rate Quadruples Over Four Decades, Accelerating Climate Change
  6. Tesla Roadster Mistakenly Classified as Near-Earth Asteroid
  7. New Study Uses Math to Decode Creativity and Idea Formation
  8. Researchers Spot Unusual, Overmassive Globular Clusters in Ultra-Diffuse Galaxy FCC 224
  9. New Study Finds Active Lunar Tectonics, Challenges Moon’s Dormancy
  10. Bennu Asteroid Sample Reveals Organic Compounds That May Hint at Life Beyond Earth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »