Vivo X200 Pro Mini will be launched in India in the coming months, according to a Smartprix report citing tipster Yogesh Brar. The Chinese smartphone maker launched the Vivo X200 series in India in December 2024, but the lineup was limited to the standard X200 model and the X200 Pro. The "Mini" variant is equipped with the same MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip as the other models in the series, but it has a smaller 6.31-inch AMOLED screen and a 5,700mAh battery that can be charged at 90W.

Vivo X200 Pro Mini India Launch Timeline (Expected)

According to the report (via GSMArena), the Vivo X200 Pro Mini will be launched in India by Q2 2025. if this claim is accurate, the smartphone could make its debut in the country between April and June. It would become the third handset in the series to debut outside China — the company launched the Vivo X200 series in China in October 2024.

Vivo X200 Pro Mini Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo X200 Pro Mini model that was launched in China sports a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500nits peak brightness. It is powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset runs on Android 15, with OriginOS 5 on top — it could arrive with Funtouch OS 15 in global markets.

For photos and videos, the Vivo X200 Pro Mini has a triple 50-megapixel camera setup, which comprises a primary camera with OIS, an ultrawide camera with a 119-degreee field of view, and a periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The handset offers 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and GPS connectivity, and it equipped with a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,700mAh silicon carbon battery with 90W (wired) and 30W (wireless) charging support. The Vivo X200 Pro Mini also has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, and it has IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

