The Vivo V70 series is said to be in development and is expected to debut in the Indian market next month. Amid these rumours, the Vivo V70 FE has reportedly surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing a MediaTek chipset. The Vivo V70 FE is tipped to arrive as the third model in the Vivo V70 series, alongside the standard Vivo V70 and the Vivo V70 Elite. The latter two models are likely to be powered by Snapdragon chipsets and feature Zeiss optics.

Vivo V70 FE appeared on the Geekbench Website

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) spotted the Vivo V70 FE on the Geekbench website with model number V2550. It has a 2,507 OpenCL score, and the listing confirms the presence of an eight-core CPU with a 2.00GHz base frequency, 2.50Ghz peak frequency, and Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. These CPU speeds and GPU are associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

Vivo V70 FE V2550 will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 SoC.



Specifications:

🍭 Android 16

🎮 Mali-G615 MC2 r1p3 GPU

⬛ 8GB RAM



OpenCL score: 2,507 pic.twitter.com/yg6ffC0O0G — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 19, 2026

The listings suggest an Android 16 operating system and 7.25GB of RAM on the Vivo V70 FE. This could be translated to 8GB on paper. The handset could also be available in other memory variants, and we can expect to learn more about them in the coming weeks.

Vivo has yet to officially confirm any details about the rumoured V70 series, but recent reports suggest that the lineup will hit the Indian market by mid-February. Besides the Vivo V70 FE, the series is expected to include the standard Vivo V70 and the Vivo V70 Elite, both of which are tipped to feature Qualcomm chipsets, Sony camera sensors, and Zeiss optics. The upcoming lineup will succeed the Vivo V60 family.

The launch of Vivo V70 FE is expected to take place at a later date. As per recent rumours, the Vivo V70 is likely to ship with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, while the Vivo V70 Elite could feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. If the Vivo V70 FE indeed launch with a MediaTek chipset, it would mark a departure from the Snapdragon chipset in V70 siblings. They are likely to come with Android 16-based Origin OS 6 out of the box.