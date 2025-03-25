Vivo X Fold 4 is expected to arrive soon as a successor to the Vivo X Fold 3, which was unveiled in China in March 2024 alongside a Pro variant. However, the upcoming foldable is said to break cover considerably later this year according to a tipster who has suggested the expected launch timeline of the handset. Meanwhile, another tipster has hinted at the key features of the rumoured book-style Vivo X Fold 4 including its chipset, battery, charging and camera details. Some of these specifications have leaked previously as well.

Vivo X Fold 4 Launch Timeline, Key Features (Expected)

The Vivo X Fold 4 will likely launch in China in the third quarter of 2025 according to a Weibo post by tipster Experience More (translated from Chinese). That would mean the phone could launch between July and September.

Another tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) suggested that the Vivo X Fold 4 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. He claimed that the handset would be thin and "ultra-light." Notably, the preceding X Fold 3 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and has a 4.65mm thin profile when unfolded while weighing 219g.

The Vivo X Fold 4 has been tipped to carry a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. It is expected to pack a battery with a capacity of about 6,000mAh, the tipster added. The handset will likely support wireless charging. For security, it may get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is expected to have an IPX8 water-resistant build.

Notably, the Vivo X Fold 3 has an IPX4-rated build and a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. At launch, the handset was priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration. The accompanying Vivo X Fold 3 Pro with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a 5,700mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support, was priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000) for the 16GB + 512GB version. As of right now, there have not been any rumours about a Vivo X Fold 4 Pro variant.