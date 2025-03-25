Technology News
Vivo X Fold 4 May Launch in Q3 2025; Key Features Surface Online Again

Vivo X Fold 4 will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 March 2025 19:37 IST
Vivo X Fold 4 May Launch in Q3 2025; Key Features Surface Online Again

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 4 is expected to succeed the Vivo X Fold 3 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 4 has been tipped to carry a 50-megapixel periscope camera
  • The handset is expected to get an IPX8 water-resistant build
  • The Vivo X Fold 4 will likely support wireless charging
Vivo X Fold 4 is expected to arrive soon as a successor to the Vivo X Fold 3, which was unveiled in China in March 2024 alongside a Pro variant. However, the upcoming foldable is said to break cover considerably later this year according to a tipster who has suggested the expected launch timeline of the handset. Meanwhile, another tipster has hinted at the key features of the rumoured book-style Vivo X Fold 4 including its chipset, battery, charging and camera details. Some of these specifications have leaked previously as well. 

Vivo X Fold 4 Launch Timeline, Key Features (Expected)

The Vivo X Fold 4 will likely launch in China in the third quarter of 2025 according to a Weibo post by tipster Experience More (translated from Chinese). That would mean the phone could launch between July and September. 

Another tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) suggested that the Vivo X Fold 4 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. He claimed that the handset would be thin and "ultra-light." Notably, the preceding X Fold 3 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and has a 4.65mm thin profile when unfolded while weighing 219g.

The Vivo X Fold 4 has been tipped to carry a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. It is expected to pack a battery with a capacity of about 6,000mAh, the tipster added. The handset will likely support wireless charging. For security, it may get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is expected to have an IPX8 water-resistant build. 

Notably, the Vivo X Fold 3 has an IPX4-rated build and a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. At launch, the handset was priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration. The accompanying Vivo X Fold 3 Pro with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a 5,700mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support, was priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000) for the 16GB + 512GB version. As of right now, there have not been any rumours about a Vivo X Fold 4 Pro variant.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
