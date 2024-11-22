Photo Credit: Vivo
Vivo X Fold 4 is anticipated to launch next year, but the foldable device has already been the subject of numerous rumours for quite some time. Most recently, a prominent tipster has offered early hints about the specifications of the X Fold 4. It is tipped to come with a new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and feature an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance. The foldable is expected to have a battery larger than 6,000mAh in capacity and support wireless charging. The Vivo X Fold 4 is said to feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera.
Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) took to Weibo to suggest details about the Vivo X Fold 4. As per the tipster, Vivo has delayed the launch timeline of the foldable phone. The Vivo X Fold 3 was unveiled in China in April this year and the Vivo X Fold 4 was expected to break cover around the same time next year.
Vivo's X Fold 4 is said to house a battery larger than 6,000mAh in capacity with wireless charging support. This would be an upgrade over Vivo X Fold 3's 5,500mAh battery.
Despite having a larger battery, the Vivo X Fold 4 is said to maintain a light and thin build. It is tipped to feature dual ultrasonic fingerprint sensors and an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance. The upcoming model is said to pack a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.
The Vivo X Fold 3 was launched earlier this year with a starting price tag of CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered Vivo X Fold 3 has an 8.03-inch primary 2K AMOLED display and a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover screen. It sports a triple camera unit on the back composing a 50-megapixel VCS bionic primary camera. It carries 32-megapixel selfie shooters on both inner and external screens. The foldable has an IPX4-rated build.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement