Vivo X Fold 4 is anticipated to launch next year, but the foldable device has already been the subject of numerous rumours for quite some time. Most recently, a prominent tipster has offered early hints about the specifications of the X Fold 4. It is tipped to come with a new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and feature an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance. The foldable is expected to have a battery larger than 6,000mAh in capacity and support wireless charging. The Vivo X Fold 4 is said to feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera.

Vivo X Fold 4 Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) took to Weibo to suggest details about the Vivo X Fold 4. As per the tipster, Vivo has delayed the launch timeline of the foldable phone. The Vivo X Fold 3 was unveiled in China in April this year and the Vivo X Fold 4 was expected to break cover around the same time next year.

Vivo's X Fold 4 is said to house a battery larger than 6,000mAh in capacity with wireless charging support. This would be an upgrade over Vivo X Fold 3's 5,500mAh battery.

Despite having a larger battery, the Vivo X Fold 4 is said to maintain a light and thin build. It is tipped to feature dual ultrasonic fingerprint sensors and an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance. The upcoming model is said to pack a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The Vivo X Fold 3 was launched earlier this year with a starting price tag of CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered Vivo X Fold 3 has an 8.03-inch primary 2K AMOLED display and a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover screen. It sports a triple camera unit on the back composing a 50-megapixel VCS bionic primary camera. It carries 32-megapixel selfie shooters on both inner and external screens. The foldable has an IPX4-rated build.

