Vivo X Fold 4 Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, IPX8 Rating; Could See Delayed Launch

Vivo X Fold 4 is said to house a battery larger than 6,000mAh in capacity.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 November 2024 13:02 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 3 runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo’s next foldable isn’t expected to arrive until 2025
  • Vivo X Fold 4 is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera
  • Vivo X Fold 3 was released in China in April
Vivo X Fold 4 is anticipated to launch next year, but the foldable device has already been the subject of numerous rumours for quite some time. Most recently, a prominent tipster has offered early hints about the specifications of the X Fold 4. It is tipped to come with a new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and feature an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance. The foldable is expected to have a battery larger than 6,000mAh in capacity and support wireless charging. The Vivo X Fold 4 is said to feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera.

Vivo X Fold 4 Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) took to Weibo to suggest details about the Vivo X Fold 4. As per the tipster, Vivo has delayed the launch timeline of the foldable phone. The Vivo X Fold 3 was unveiled in China in April this year and the Vivo X Fold 4 was expected to break cover around the same time next year.

Vivo's X Fold 4 is said to house a battery larger than 6,000mAh in capacity with wireless charging support. This would be an upgrade over Vivo X Fold 3's 5,500mAh battery.

Despite having a larger battery, the Vivo X Fold 4 is said to maintain a light and thin build. It is tipped to feature dual ultrasonic fingerprint sensors and an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance. The upcoming model is said to pack a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The Vivo X Fold 3 was launched earlier this year with a starting price tag of CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered Vivo X Fold 3 has an 8.03-inch primary 2K AMOLED display and a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover screen. It sports a triple camera unit on the back composing a 50-megapixel VCS bionic primary camera. It carries 32-megapixel selfie shooters on both inner and external screens. The foldable has an IPX4-rated build.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X Fold 4, Vivo X Fold 4 Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
