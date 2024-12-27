Technology News
English Edition
Vivo's Product Launch Timeline for 2025 Tipped; Vivo X200 Ultra Could Go Official in April

Vivo said to be working on large tablet with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2024 11:15 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 Ultra will come as a successor to Vivo X100 Ultra (above)

Highlights
  • Vivo is currently working on the X200 Ultra
  • New foldable phone could debut in June or July in China
  • Vivo's S-branded flagship could launch in the first half of next year
Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X200 were launched in India in December, months after debuting on the company's home turf. A new Vivo X200 Ultra model is expected to join the lineup soon. Ahead of any official announcement, a Chinese tipster has suggested the launch timeline of the handset. Besides the Vivo X200 Ultra, the tipster also gives a glimpse at Vivo's upcoming product launch timeline of 2025. The brand is likely to unveil its next-generation foldable phones in June or July in China.

Here's When Vivo X200 Ultra and X Fold 4 Pro Will Launch in China

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that Vivo's flagship product lineup schedule for 2025 remains in tune with 2024. A new Vivo flagship equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is likely to launch in April next year. The brand may decide to unveil the device as early as March. The tipster has not explicitly mentioned the name of the new handset, but the device in question could be the Vivo X200 Ultra. The Vivo X100 Ultra went official back in May. 

Vivo's Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered foldable phones, presumably the Vivo X Fold 4 or Vivo X Fold 4 Pro, are said to be scheduled to debut in June or July in China. The company is said to be preparing a large tablet and mid-range handsets with a smaller screen powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 SoC.

Additionally, in the comments section, the tipster opined that Vivo's S-branded flagship could launch in the first half of next year, probably around May. The tipster could be referring to the Vivo X200s series.

Vivo recently launched its Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X200 in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 65,999. The new Vivo X series handsets run on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and have IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. They boast triple rear camera units co-engineered by Zeiss and the Pro model includes Vivo's in-house V3+ imaging chip. The lineup was unveiled in China in October.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
