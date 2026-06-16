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Redmi Turbo 5 Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Here's everything you need to know about the Redmi Turbo 5 ahead of its India launch today.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 June 2026 07:00 IST
Redmi Turbo 5 Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Redmi

Redmi Turbo 5 will feature a 20-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 5 will carry a dual rear camera unit
  • Redmi Turbo 5 will feature a MediaTek chipset
  • Redmi Turbo 5 will be offered in three colour options
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Redmi Turbo 5 is scheduled to be launched in India later today. The new smartphone will arrive as the Xiaomi's sub-brand's first Redmi Turbo series handset in the country. The company has scheduled a livestream for the launch, too. The new Redmi Turbo 5 will be unveiled in the country months after its launch in China. In India, the smartphone will be powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset that powers its Chinese counterpart. However, it will be backed by a marginally smaller battery. It will also carry a dual rear camera unit.

Here is everything you need to know about the Redmi Turbo 5 before it is launched today.

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Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch Details

The Xiaomi sub-brand will launch the Redmi Turbo 5 in India at 12 pm IST today. The tech firm has confirmed that the new smartphone will be unveiled in the country via a dedicated event. You can watch the livestream of the event via Redmi India's official YouTube channel.

Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India, Availability (Expected)

Pricing and storage configurations of the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5 remain under wraps. However, the company is expected to reveal the details at the of the launch event today. In China, the smartphone was launched on January 29 at a starting price of CNY 2,299 (about Rs. 30,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the top-end 16GB + 512GB variant arrived at CNY 2,899 (about Rs. 38,000).

The Redmi Turbo 5 is confirmed to go on sale in India via Amazon. The smartphone will be offered in Black, Green, and White colour options.

Redmi Turbo 5 Specifications, Features (Expected)

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Turbo 5 is confirmed to sport a flat 1.5K “Fluid Display”, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. However, the company has yet to reveal the display size. In China, the phone carries a 6.59-inch screen, which also offers up to 480Hz of touch sampling rate, up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness, 68.7 billion colours, Dolby Vision, and support for HDR10+ content.

The company claims that the Redmi Turbo 5 will ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. Moreover, it will boast an “aerospace-grade” metal frame. Moreover, it will be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, along with 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, with support for up to 12GB virtual RAM expansion, and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It will also feature a 3D Ice-Loop Cooling system for thermal management.

For optics, the Redmi Turbo 5 dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation, paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It will also sport a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The phone will pack a 7,540mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

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Further reading: Redmi Turbo 5, Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch, Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India, Redmi Turbo 5 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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