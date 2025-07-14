Vivo X200 FE First Impressions

Vivo has finally introduced the much-teased smartphone from its X200 series, the Vivo X200 FE. The latest smartphone from Vivo comes equipped with a compact form factor, which has now become a new trend in the smartphone industry. However, the handset also comes loaded with interesting features, including a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, an impressive 6,500mAh battery, and more. This is not it! The brand has also retained its legacy of good cameras with the Vivo X200 FE, and you still get Zeiss-tuned cameras on this compact smartphone. I got the chance to use the device for a while, and here's what you need to know.

To start with the design, the Vivo X200 FE is probably one of the most compact smartphones in the brand's lineup, and it is turning out to be a new trend in 2025. Vivo is not the first or the only brand to introduce a compact flagship smartphone in the industry. However, the brand has tried to give some distinct features from the rest of the compact phones.

The Vivo X200 FE is available in three colour options: Amber Yellow, Luxe Grey, and Frost Blue.

The handset is available in three colour options: Amber Yellow, Luxe Grey, and Frost Blue. I got the Amber Yellow colour option for the review, and it surely looks quite attractive and different. I liked the colour iteration Vivo has used for Amber Yellow, as it is a subtle variation of the colour, which looks warm without being too tacky.

The rear panel comes with a new Metallic Sand AG finish, which is soft to the touch and feels premium. Moreover, the flat metal frame makes it comfortable to hold. The handset is just 7.99mm thin and weighs 186 grams, making it one of the lightest and most compact smartphones available. Interestingly, you also get IP68 and IP69 ratings, making it a water and dust-resistant phone.

The smartphone features a compact 6.31-inch display.

Coming to the display, the Vivo X200 FE features a compact 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1216 x 2640 pixels. The display is Zeiss Master Colour Display certified and offers up to 5,000nits of peak brightness. The device also features 460ppi pixel density, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and 120Hz screen refresh rate. It also packs HDR10 support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and Schott Xensation Core protection. The display looks sharp and vibrant during my initial testing. We will talk more about this in our upcoming review.

In terms of performance, the Vivo X200 FE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. The handset comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset also runs on FunTouch OS 15, which is based on the Android 15 operating system. The company has reduced the bloatware, and we will talk more about this in our upcoming review.

The handset comes equipped with a triple-camera setup on the rear panel with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telelphoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

Let's now talk about its biggest USP: the cameras. The X200 FE comes loaded with a triple-camera setup on the rear panel, including a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX 921 VCS bionic sensor with f/1.88 aperture and OIS support. The device also features a 50-megapixel IMX882 telephoto sensor with up to 3x optical and 100x zoom. Apart from this, you also get an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The handset is loaded with a 50-megapixel sensor with a fan /2.0 aperture on the front.

That said, the company has also retained its partnership with Zeiss for this smartphone. Apart from the tweaks on the hardware level, you also get Zeiss-branded multifocal portrait modes, Zeiss Style Bokeh, and more. The camera surely looks interesting as it captures some good details in daylight. I will talk more about this in our review that drops in a few weeks.

The phone comes with a 6,500mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge.

Lastly, the Vivo X200 FE is loaded with an impressive 6,500mAh battery, which features a third-generation silicon anode technology. The device also comes equipped with 90W fast charging support, though it lacks wireless charging.

That said, the Vivo X200 FE is an interesting smartphone that comes with a compact, premium, and sleek design. The compact form factor makes it quite comfortable to hold in your hand. The display is sharp and offers an almost bezel-less experience. The cameras are surely one of the biggest highlights of this model, while the rest of the specifications look decent. As far as the competition is concerned, the Vivo X200 FE might go against the OnePlus 13s, which was launched recently.