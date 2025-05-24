Technology News
Realme GT 7 Series: Global Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications and Features

Here's everything you need to know about the Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T, and the Realme GT 7 Dream Edition before their debut in the coming days.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 24 May 2025 11:48 IST
Realme GT 7 (pictured) will debut alongside the Realme GT 7T and GT 7 Dream Edition

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 series will be launched in global markets including India
  • These handsets will run on Android 15, with the Realme UI 6.0 interface
  • The Realme GT 7 series will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 120W charging
Realme GT 7 series will be launched in global markets in the coming days, and the smartphone brand has already confirmed that all three models in the GT 7 lineup will be available in India. Next week, the brand will introduce the Realme GT 7 and the Realme GT 7T, along with a special version of the former, which is called the Realme GT 7 Dream Edition. With only days left until these handsets are unveiled, Realme has revealed several key specifications of these phones, as well as their design.

You don't have to wait until the Realme GT 7 series is unveiled to learn more about these smartphones. Read on for details about the Realme GT 7 series' launch date, expected price in India, specifications, and features.

Realme GT 7 Series Launch Date

Realme GT 7 series launch date has been set for May 27, and the company will introduce the Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T, and the Realme GT 7 Dream Edition at a launch event in Paris. This event will be streamed live via the company's YouTube channel, and viewers in India will be able to watch the company unveil the handsets when the event starts at 1:30pm IST. The company is also expected to announce details of the smartphones related to price and availability at the same event.

Realme GT 7 Series Expected Price in India and Availability

Realme GT 7 price and availability is unlikely to be confirmed before the launch event that is slated to take place in a few days, but recent leaks have given us an idea of what to expect from the Shenzen-based smartphone maker. 

The Realme GT 7 could be priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 77,400) in Europe, while the Realme GT 7T could be priced at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 67,700). Credible leaks related to the Realme GT 7 series price in India are still awaited.

We already know that the Realme GT 7 series will be available to purchase via the company's website, Amazon, and offline retailers in India. The handsets are expected to go on sale a few days after the launch event on May 27.

Realme GT 7 Series Specifications and Features

We already know several details of the Realme GT 7 series' specifications, thanks to recent leaks. The company has also teased several details of the upcoming Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7 Dream Edition, and Realme GT 7T via its website. Here's a quick look at the specifications of the upcoming Realme GT 7 series.

Design

Both the Realme GT 7 and the Realme GT 7T will be available in two colourways, IceSense Black and IceSense Blue. The Realme GT 7T model will also be sold in a Racing Yellow colour option. We already know that the GT 7 series will feature the company's IceSense Graphene thermal solution that is claimed to deliver efficient heat dissipation. The Realme GT 7 will have a laser etched frame with a metallic texture, and the rear panel will feature a special coating that is skin friendly and prevents the phone from slipping from a user's hand.

Display5

The Realme GT 7 is expected to debut with a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, according to recent leaks. The screen is said to have a peak brightness of 6,000nits, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme GT 7 Dream Edition is expected to feature the same specifications as the standard model.

On the other hand, the Realme GT 7T is likely to sport a 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to offer a peak brightness level of 6,000nits. Other details related to the handset's display could be revealed in the coming days, or at the launch event.

Performance and Softwarerealme gt 7 performance Realme GT 7

The Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7 Dream Edition will be powered by the recently unveiled Dimensity 9400e from MediaTek. This 4nm chip is equipped with one Arm Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.4GHz, three Cortex-X4 cores at 2.85GHz, and four Cortex-A720 cores at 2.0GHz. It will feature an Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU and a MediaTek APU 790, according to details shared by the smartphone maker.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Max will arrive on the Realme GT 7T, and this chip has eight Arm Cortex-A725 cores at various clock speeds, along with an Arm Mali-G720 MC7 GPU and a MediaTek NPU 880 . All three models in the Realme GT 7 series are expected to run on Realme UI 6.0, which is based on Google's Android 15 operating system. 

Camerarealme gt 7 camera Realme GT 7

Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7 Dream Edition are expected to arrive with a triple rear camera setup. According to recent reports, the smartphone will have a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The company's website also gives us a fairly good idea of what to expect from the Realme GT 7T in the camera department. It is expected to feature a primary camera with a Sony IMX896 sensor, as well as an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. All three smartphones are expected to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Batteryrealme gt 7 battery Realme GT 7

The landing page for the Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T reveals that these handsets will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. Both phones are also confirmed to debut with support for 120W fast charging, via a USB Type-C port.

Realme has also confirmed that the GT 7 model will feature a "Long-life Battery Chip" that is designed to reduce overheating, while extending the battery longevity of the Realme GT 7. It's currently unclear whether this chip will also be available on the midrange Realme GT 7T model.

Comments

Realme GT 7 series, Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T, Realme GT 7 Dream Edition, Realme GT 7 Price in India, Realme GT 7T Price in India, Realme GT 7 Features, Realme GT 7T Features, Realme
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Oracle Said to Buy $40 Billion of Nvidia Chips for OpenAI's US Data Center

Comment
