Vivo S30 series is set to arrive in China later this month. Alongside announcing the launch date, the company has revealed the design and colour options of the phones. Several key features of the handsets have been confirmed as well. The lineup will include a base Vivo S30 and a Vivo S30 Pro Mini variant. The new smartphones will be accompanied by the Vivo Pad 5 tablet, the Vivo TWS Air 3 earphones and a new power bank with an inbuilt cable.

Vivo S30, S30 Pro Mini to Launch Alongside Vivo Pad 5, Vivo TWS Air 3 and More

Vivo S30 series, including a Vivo S30 and a Vivo S30 Pro Mini variant, will launch in China on May 29 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), the company confirmed in a Weibo post. Both handsets are currently available for pre-reservation in China via the official Vivo website and other e-commerce sites.

The official landing page for the upcoming Vivo S30 series handsets reveals that the base Vivo S30 will be offered in Coco Black, Lemon Yellow, Mint Green, and Peach Powder colourways. The phone will be equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony periscope telephoto shooter and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC.

Meanwhile, the Vivo S30 Pro Mini will come in the same Coco Black, Lemon Yellow, and Mint Green shades as the vanilla variant, alongside a Coolberry Powder colourway. The smartphone will carry a 6.31-inch compact, flat display.

A senior Vivo official previously confirmed that the Vivo S30 smartphone will carry a 6.67-inch flat display. Both handsets will be equipped with 6,500mAh batteries each. The company has now revealed that both models will have "aviation-grade aluminium metal middle frames."

Vivo also confirmed that the Vivo Pad 5 tablet, with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, will launch in China alongside the Vivo S30 series of smartphones on May 29. They will be accompanied by the Vivo TWS Air 3 earphones, which are claimed to offer up to 45 hours of total battery life. Each earbud will weigh about 3.6g. The company will also introduce a 33W power bank with an inbuilt cable.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested in a Weibo post that the Vivo S30 Pro Mini will likely get a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ or a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC. It has previously been tipped to support wireless as well as 100W wired fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.