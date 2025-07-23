Technology News
Vivo X200 FE With Zeiss-Branded Triple Cameras Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Vivo X200 FE is available for purchase via Flipkart and the Vivo India e-store.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 July 2025 14:20 IST
Vivo X200 FE With Zeiss-Branded Triple Cameras Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Vivo X200 FE is the company's compact offering in the X200 lineup

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 FE price starts at Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant
  • Customers can get Vivo TWS 3e at just Rs. 1,499 with purchases
  • There is a 10 percent instant cashback on select bank card transactions
Vivo X200 FE was launched in India earlier this month and has been made available for purchase starting today, July 23. The handset sits below the Vivo X200 Pro and the X200 in the company's lineup. It features a Zeiss-branded 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The Vivo X200 FE is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and ships with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15.

Vivo X200 FE Price in India, Offers

The price of Vivo X200 FE in India begins at Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is also available in a 16GB + 512GB variant which is priced at Rs. 59,999. The phone is offered in Amber Yellow, Frost Blue, and Luxe Grey colour options and can be purchased through Flipkart and the Vivo India e-store.

Customers can avail of a 10 percent instant cashback on card transactions from leading banks such as SBI, HDFC, IDFC First, DBS, HSBC, and Yes Bank. Further, they also get up to a 10 percent V-Upgrade exchange bonus and one year free extended warranty. The company is offering Vivo TWS 3e, worth Rs. 1,899, at just Rs. 1,499 on purchase of the smartphone.

Lastly, those who do not wish to pay the full price of the Vivo X200 FE upfront can take advantage of no-cost EMI offers with zero down payment facility.

Vivo X200 FE Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Vivo X200 FE ships with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. It is equipped with a 6.31-inch 1.5K (1,216 x 2,640 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits global and 5,000 nits local peak brightness, along with 460ppi pixel density.

Vivo X200 FE is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

In the camera department, the phone gets a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 sensor with OIS support, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree FoV, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and support for OIS. The phone also has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Vivo X200 FE include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, OTG, NFC and USB Type-C. It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. The phone is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 rating against dust and water ingress. There is also an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometric security.

