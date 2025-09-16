Technology News
Vivo X300 Global Variant Visits Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC

Vivo X300 has allegedly surfaced on a popular benchmarking platform with the model number Vivo V2515.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 September 2025 12:42 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 was released in India in December 2024

  • Vivo V251 is listed with 15GB of RAM
  • Vivo X300 series is rumoured to launch in October in China
  • Vivo executive recently teased the upcoming Vivo X300 series on Weibo
Vivo X300 is expected to debut in China next month alongside the Vivo X300 Pro model. Ahead of its formal debut, a new smartphone, believed to be the standard Vivo X300 model, has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing its key specifications. It is shown with an unreleased MediaTek Dimensity chipset and Android 16 operating system. The Vivo X300 is expected to come with a 6.31-inch display and a 200-megapixel main rear camera.

Vivo X300 Expected to Ship With Android 16

A new Vivo smartphone with the model number Vivo V2515, which is believed to be the global variant of Vivo X300, has shown up on the Geekbench website. The handset scored 3,177 points in the single core test and 9,701 points in the multi core test on the Geekbench 6.5.0 test for Android phones.

vivo v2515 Vivo X300

Photo Credit: Geekbench

 

The Vivo V251 is listed as having 15GB of RAM and running Android 16. Further, the listing suggests that an octa-core chipset with a motherboard codenamed 'k6993v1_64' will be present on the phone.

The CPU has a 4+3+1 architecture, and the listing shows a prime CPU core with 4.21GHz clock speed, three cores capped at 3.50GHz, and four cores capped at 2.70GHz. These frequencies are associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

The Vivo X300 is expected to be one of the first smartphones to launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao recently teased the Vivo X300 series on Weibo. It is rumoured to launch in October in China. The standard Vivo X300 Pro is expected to sport a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Camera-wise, it may feature a Zeiss-tuned rear setup, led by a 200-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT602 periscope telephoto lens. On the front, it's likely to include a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The Vivo X300 is expected to come with upgrades over last year's Vivo X200. The latter was released in India in December last year with a price tag of Rs. 65,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and three 50-megapixel rear camera sensors. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC and has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It features a 5,800mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
