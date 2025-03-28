Technology News
Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Include Two Dedicated Imaging Chips; Camera Samples Teased

Vivo has used the V3+ imaging chip in its Vivo X200 Pro.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2025 12:02 IST
Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Include Two Dedicated Imaging Chips; Camera Samples Teased

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Highlights
  • The sample highlights the camera advancements of the image sensors
  • Vivo X200 Ultra will be launched in China in April
  • Vivo X200 Ultra is confirmed to include a zoom flash
Vivo X200 Ultra will be unveiled in China soon as a successor to last year's Vivo X100 Ultra. Shortly after confirming the launch timeline, a Vivo executive posted new teasers highlighting the features of the company's next flagship, which will feature two dedicated imaging chips. The executive has also shared camera samples of the upcoming phone. The Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and pack a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Vivo X200 Ultra to Get Two Dedicated Imaging Chips

Han Bo Xiao, Vivo's Product Manager, shared details about the Vivo X200 Ultra on Weibo. The upcoming handset is confirmed to come with two dedicated image signal processors (ISP). It will feature a Vivo V3+ chip and a VS1 chip. The latter is a dual-core imaging processing chip, namely PreISP, which uses computing power to pre-process basic image quality (translated from Chinese).

The VS1 chip cooperates with the smartphone chipset and V3+ to produce high-quality images. It is claimed to enhance portraits. Notably, Vivo has used the V3+ imaging chip in its Vivo X200 Pro.

The camera unit of the Vivo X200 Ultra is said to improve the quality of photos under chaotic color temperature light sources. It is confirmed to feature a zoom flash that supports telephoto focal lengths. With all these new features, the handset is claimed to provide SLR-level flash portraits.

The executive has also shared camera samples of the Vivo X200 Ultra on Weibo. The samples showcase its camera advancements.

Vivo X200 Ultra will be launched in China in April, however, an exact launch date has not been announced yet. Based on rumours, we can expect it to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and boast a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera based on a new prism technology. It could get a 2K resolution quad-curved display made by BOE. The phone is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless support.

 

Vivo X200 Ultra, Vivo X200 Ultra Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
