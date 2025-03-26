Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in April; Could Arrive With Vivo X200s

Vivo X200 Ultra may launch with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 March 2025 11:08 IST
Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in April; Could Arrive With Vivo X200s

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to succeed the Vivo X100 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 Ultra may get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • It is expected to carry a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
  • The Vivo X200 Ultra will likely pack a 6,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to join the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro variants in China soon. During the Boao Forum for Asia, where the company showcased its Vivo Vision mixed reality AR/VR headset, it also confirmed the launch timeline of the Vivo X200 Ultra. While it didn't reveal any details about the phone, several key features of the upcoming smartphone have leaked previously. The handset will likely be unveiled alongside a Vivo X200s, whose design has been confirmed by a senior company official.

Vivo X200 Ultra Launch Timeline

The Vivo X200 Ultra will be introduced in China in April, the company confirmed at the 2025 Boao Forum for Asia. An exact launch date has not yet been revealed. The handset has been teased to "integrate Vivo's latest advancements in imaging." It was bestowed with the title of the "Official Smartphone of Boao Forum for Asia." 

Vivo X200 Ultra will likely launch alongside a Vivo X200s variant. Although Vivo did not reveal any details about the latter, Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao teased the design of the Vivo X200s in a Weibo post. It appears to carry the same design language as the other Vivo X200 series handsets. 

Vivo X200 Ultra Features (Expected)

Boxiao had previously teased the rear camera module of the Vivo X200 Ultra. It is expected to include a 200-megapixel Samsung HP9 sensor with an 85mm periscope telephoto lens alongside two 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT-818 sensors paired with a 14mm ultra-wide angle and a 35mm lens. The handset is expected to have a 50-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

Earlier leaks suggested that the Vivo X200 Ultra may get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. It will likely sport a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO BOE micro-quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to carry a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. The handset may meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings. It has been tipped to come in black, vine red, and white colourways.

Vivo X200

Vivo X200

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Vivo X200 Pro

Vivo X200 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium, familiar design
  • IP68 + IP69 ratings
  • Gorgeous and bright display
  • Terrific cameras
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Excellent pricing
  • Bad
  • Unreliable selfie camera
  • Bloatware still onboard
Read detailed Vivo X200 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X200 Ultra, Vivo X200 Ultra Launch, Vivo X200 Ultra Features, Vivo X200s, Vivo X200 Series, Vivo X200, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

Related Stories

Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in April; Could Arrive With Vivo X200s
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Vision With Apple Vision Pro-Inspired Design Unveiled in China
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design Renders Surface Online Again
  3. OnePlus 13T Display, Battery Details Tipped; Could Launch in April
  4. Lava Shark With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. iQOO Z10 Showcased in Two Colourways
  6. Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in April; Could Arrive With Vivo X200s
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Series' Essential Space Hub Updated With Camera Capture Feature
  2. Apple's WWDC 2025 Event Will Kick Off on June 9: Here's What to Expect
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in April; Could Arrive With Vivo X200s
  4. Assassin's Creed Shadows Said to Be Series' Second Biggest Launch Ever
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra With Three Rear Cameras, Larger Battery Reportedly Under Testing
  6. Vivo Vision Mixed Reality Headset Unveiled China; Bears Striking Resemblance to Apple Vision Pro
  7. Vivo X Fold 4 May Launch in Q3 2025; Key Features Surface Online Again
  8. TRN Odyssey Programme Goes Live, Opens Funding Opportunities for Web3 Game Developers
  9. ADGM, Chainlink Sign MoU to Explore Compliant Tokenisation Rules, Cross-Chain Interoperability
  10. Samsung Ordered to Pay $601 Million in Back Taxes in India, Penalties Over Telecom Imports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »