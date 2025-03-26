Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in April; Could Arrive With Vivo X200s

Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to join the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro variants in China soon. During the Boao Forum for Asia, where the company showcased its Vivo Vision mixed reality AR/VR headset, it also confirmed the launch timeline of the Vivo X200 Ultra. While it didn't reveal any details about the phone, several key features of the upcoming smartphone have leaked previously. The handset will likely be unveiled alongside a Vivo X200s, whose design has been confirmed by a senior company official.

Vivo X200 Ultra Launch Timeline

The Vivo X200 Ultra will be introduced in China in April, the company confirmed at the 2025 Boao Forum for Asia. An exact launch date has not yet been revealed. The handset has been teased to "integrate Vivo's latest advancements in imaging." It was bestowed with the title of the "Official Smartphone of Boao Forum for Asia."

Vivo X200 Ultra will likely launch alongside a Vivo X200s variant. Although Vivo did not reveal any details about the latter, Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao teased the design of the Vivo X200s in a Weibo post. It appears to carry the same design language as the other Vivo X200 series handsets.

Vivo X200 Ultra Features (Expected)

Boxiao had previously teased the rear camera module of the Vivo X200 Ultra. It is expected to include a 200-megapixel Samsung HP9 sensor with an 85mm periscope telephoto lens alongside two 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT-818 sensors paired with a 14mm ultra-wide angle and a 35mm lens. The handset is expected to have a 50-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

Earlier leaks suggested that the Vivo X200 Ultra may get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. It will likely sport a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO BOE micro-quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to carry a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. The handset may meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings. It has been tipped to come in black, vine red, and white colourways.