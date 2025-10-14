Technology News
Vivo X300 Pro vs Vivo X200 Pro: Ultimate Specifications and Features Comparison

Vivo X300 Pro was launched on October 13 during the company’s September 2025 launch event.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 October 2025 19:44 IST
Vivo X300 Pro vs Vivo X200 Pro: Ultimate Specifications and Features Comparison

Vivo X300 Pro (left) and Vivo X200 Pro (right) carry triple-rear camera units

Highlights
  • Vivo X300 Pro features a hole-punch dislpay
  • Vivo X300 Pro supports 90W wired fast charging
  • Both phones sport similar 1.5K displays
Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 were launched in China on Monday by the Chinese smartphone maker. The latest flagship series succeeds last year's Vivo X200 lineup, and offers performance and feature upgrades in most aspects. Both the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X200 Pro sport the same-sized displays, featuring 1.5K resolution. However, this year's Vivo X300 Pro offers circular polarisation 2.0, which is claimed to offer improved readability in bright conditions. This year's flagship also offers a larger battery, paired with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. Here we are comparing the specifications and features of both phones to see how the two fare against each other.

Vivo X300 Pro vs Vivo X200 Pro: Display, Design

Vivo X300 Pro: It sports a 6.78-inch flat BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display with 1.5K (2,800×1,216 pixels) resolution, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and circular polarisation 2.0. The Vivo X300 Pro features a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port at the bottom. The phone has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 161.98×75.48×7.99mm, and weighs 226g.

The Vivo X300 Pro also features an Action Button and an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. It is also equipped with a dual-speaker setup.

Vivo X200 Pro: Last year's flagship handset sports a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with up to a 120Hz and 1.5K resolution. With the phone, Vivo introduced the Origin Island with the Vivo X200 Pro, which is similar to Apple's Dynamic Island. It measures 162.36×75.95×8.20mm, while weighing about 223g. The phone ships with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Vivo X300 Pro vs Vivo X200 Pro: Chipset, Battery

Vivo X300 Pro: The phone is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box. It packs a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support.

Vivo X200 Pro: Powering the Vivo X200 Pro is a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.6GHz. At launch, it ran Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, and it will get an update to OriginOS 6. It carries a 6,000mAh battery and supports 90W wired fast charging.

Vivo X300 Pro vs Vivo X200 Pro: Cameras

Vivo X300 Pro: For optics, the Vivo X300 Pro carries a triple-rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also features a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS. On the front, it is equipped with a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 selfie camera, which is an upgrade over its predecessor.

Vivo X200 Pro: The smartphone also features a triple-rear camera setup. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-818 primary camera with OIS and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. Similar to its successor, the Vivo X200 Pro also carries a 200-megapixel telephoto camera. For clicking selfies, it ships with a 32-megapixel camera on the front.

FAQs:

Q. How much does the Vivo X300 Pro cost in India?

The new Vivo X300 Pro is yet to be launched in India. In China, the Vivo X300 Pro price starts at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Q. What is the release date of the Vivo X300 Pro?

The Vivo X300 Pro was launched on October 13 in China, along with the standard Vivo X300.

Q. What colours does the Vivo X300 Pro come in?

The Vivo X300 Pro is offered in Wilderness Brown, Simple White, Free Blue, and Pure Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Q. Where can I buy the Vivo X300 Pro?

The Vivo X300 Pro is presently only available in China via the company's website. The phone is yet to launch in India.

Q. What is the battery size of the Vivo X300 Pro?

The Vivo X300 Pro packs a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support.

Q. Is the Vivo X300 Pro waterproof?

The Vivo X300 Pro has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specs
Display6.78-inch6.78-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 9500MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera50-megapixel 32-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM12GB16GB
Storage256GB1TB
Battery Capacity6510mAh6000mAh
OSAndroid 16Android 15
Resolution1260x2800 pixels2800x1260 pixels
See full Comparison »
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium, familiar design
  • IP68 + IP69 ratings
  • Gorgeous and bright display
  • Terrific cameras
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Excellent pricing
  • Bad
  • Unreliable selfie camera
  • Bloatware still onboard
Read detailed Vivo X200 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
