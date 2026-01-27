Technology News
  Vivo X200T Launched in India With Triple 50 Megapixel Zeiss Cameras, Dimensity 9400+ Chip: Price, Specifications

Vivo X200T Launched in India With Triple 50-Megapixel Zeiss Cameras, Dimensity 9400+ Chip: Price, Specifications

The Vivo X200T sits alongside the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro in the company's lineup.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 January 2026 12:10 IST
Vivo X200T Launched in India With Triple 50-Megapixel Zeiss Cameras, Dimensity 9400+ Chip: Price, Specifications

Vivo X200T comes in Seaside Lilac (pictured) and Stellar Black colourways

Highlights
  • The Vivo X200T comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • The handset runs on Android 16-based Origin OS 6
  • It packs a 6,200mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support
The Vivo X200T was launched in India on Tuesday. It arrives as the latest addition to the company's X200 lineup in the country, which already features the X200 and X200 Pro models. It is equipped with 50-megapixel triple cameras that have been co-engineered with Zeiss. The Vivo X200T is a sub-flagship, featuring a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

Vivo X200T Price in India, Availability

The Vivo X200T price in India begins at Rs. 59,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also offered in a 12GB + 512GB configuration, priced at Rs. 69,999. Customers can avail of an instant cashback worth Rs. 5,000 or an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000. Apart from this, they can also get 18 months no-cost EMI offers.

The Vivo X200T is available in Seaside Lilac and Stellar Black colourways, and can be purchased via Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and retail partners across the country beginning February 3.

Vivo X200T Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM) Vivo X200T runs on Android 16-based Origin OS 6. It is promised to receive five years of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. The handset sports a 6.67-inch (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED screne with a 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000 nits peak brightness, and 460 PPI pixel density.

For optics, the Vivo X200T is equipped with a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup, comprising 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It also sports a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Vivo X200T is powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and USB Type-C.

The handset comes with an IP68 + IP69-rated build for protection against dust and water ingress. It packs a 6,200mAh battery, with support for 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. The Vivo X200T measures 160 x 74.2 x 7.9mm in terms of dimensions and tips the scales 203g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Vivo X200T, Vivo X200T Price in India, Vivo X200T Launch, Vivo X200T Specifications, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
India Will Have Home-Grown Smartphone Brands in 18 Months, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw: Report
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Spotted on Samsung Members App, Various Certification Sites: Report

Vivo X200T Launched in India With Triple 50-Megapixel Zeiss Cameras, Dimensity 9400+ Chip: Price, Specifications
