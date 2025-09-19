The Xiaomi 17 series is set to hit the shelves soon. The official launch date is still under wraps, but a new leak suggests that the Xiaomi 17 series will be released in China in the last week of September. The lineup is expected to include Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max models. They are currently up for pre-order in China. The new models will ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The phones could feature Leica-branded rear cameras.

GizmoChina, citing unnamed sources, reports that the Xiaomi 17 series will launch in China on September 30. While Xiaomi has confirmed a launch later this month, the exact date is yet to be announced. The lineup is likely to feature the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max models.

Pre-reservations for the Xiaomi 17 series have already started through Xiaomi Mall in China. The phones will be announced alongside the Xiaomi Pad 8 series.

The Xiaomi 17 lineup is teased to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. They are likely to be the first devices launching with the new mobile platform at the helm.

The brand recently showcased the 'Magic Back Screen' of the Xiaomi 17 Pro models. This feature works as a secondary display and is integrated into the rear camera module. It shows call notifications and runs widgets like music control and stopwatch.

Xiaomi 17 Series Specifications (Expected)

The Xiaomi 17 series will succeed last year's Xiaomi 15 lineup, skipping the number “16”. The lineup is likely to have Leica-branded cameras, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

As per past leaks, the Xiaomi 17 Pro will have a 6.3-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.1mm ultra-thin bezels. It could pack a 6,300mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging. It is likely to have a triple rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 5x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It could offer an IP69-rated build.

The standard Xiaomi 17 is tipped to boast a 6.3-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display and a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It could feature an IP68 and IP69 rated build. It is also said to pack a triple rear camera unit comprising three 50-megapixel sensors.