Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Design and Colourways Revealed Ahead of Launch in China

The Vivo X300 series is expected to commemorate the company's 30th anniversary.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 September 2025 10:52 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Huang Tao

The Vivo X300 Pro (pictured) will have an identical design to its predecessor

Highlights
  • Official images reveal identical designs for X300 and X300 Pro
  • X300 Pro includes an additional button on the right side of the frame
  • X300 is tipped to be the first phone with MediaTek Dimensity 9500
The Vivo X300 series is scheduled to make its debut in China in October. With less than a month to go, the design of the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro has been revealed by a company official. Both handsets appear to be identical to their predecessors, sporting a larger circular camera island that is placed centrally at the back. Alongside, the official images also reveal colour options of the Vivo X300 series.

Vivo X300 Series Design Revealed

Huang Tao, Vice President of Product at Vivo, shared official images of the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro in a post on the microblogging platform Weibo. Both of the handsets are teased to be available in two colour options. The vanilla Vivo X300 is confirmed to be offered in blue and pink shades.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 Pro will be sold in black and gold colour options. In terms of design, both models in the Vivo X300 series are identical. They sport a circular camera island at the back, along with an LED flash that is aligned to the top-left corner.

vivo X300 series weibo Vivo X300 Pro

Official images of the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Huang Tao

 

Both models appear to have the power and volume buttons on the left side of the frame. However, there might be subtle changes between the two. While the right side of the standard X300 is left clean, there is a single button on the Vivo X300 Pro.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo X300 series will come with a 200-megapixel primary shooter with a 23mm focal length and an HPB sensor, as per the official. The Vivo X300 Pro is also confirmed to get an 85mm 200-megapixel telephoto camera, along with a CIPA 5.5-level anti-shake certification.

Previously, a tipster suggested that the Vivo X300 would become the first handset powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. It is expected to make its debut alongside the Pro model in China on October 13. The handset's launch is said to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the company.

Meanwhile, several details about the Vivo X300 series have already been made official. As per a company executive, the X300 Pro will be equipped with the “first-ever custom-built” Super Sense vibration motor with the model number 751440. It is said to have an improved design and advanced electromagnetic solutions.

Additionally, the Vivo X300 Pro will exclusively feature a proprietary Universal Signal Amplifier chipset and dual-channel UFS 4.1 four-lane onboard storage.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
