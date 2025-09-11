The Vivo X300 series, which is initially expected to comprise the standard Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, is expected to debut in China next month. These handsets will succeed last year's Vivo X200 lineup. A company executive recently revealed some display and dimensions-related details of the Vivo X300 Pro. Now, the same executive has posted on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, revealing the upgrades that the handset might bring over its predecessor. On top of this, he has also shared the display specifications of the standard model.

Vivo X300 Series Performance Upgrades (Expected)

In a series of posts on Weibo, the Vivo Product Manager, Han Boxiao (translated from Chinese), has shared the upgrades that the Vivo X300 Pro will bring over its predecessor. He said that the flagship handset would be equipped with a “first-ever custom-built” Super Sense vibration motor with the model number 751440. The motor will feature an improved design, and advanced electromagnetic solutions. The Vivo executive said that the motor has been built using “specialised” alloy materials.

Boxiao claims that the vibration motor on the Vivo X300 Pro would occupy less space and be lighter, than the existing 0816 motor, while also offering better performance. He said that the 751400 vibration motor will have 2.2 times the bandwidth of the Vivo X200 Pro's 9595 motor. He added that this will be the “most powerful” vibration model to ever feature on a Vivo X-series phone.

The Vivo X300 Pro is also claimed to be equipped with the first proprietary Universal Signal Amplifier chipset, which will feature one communication booster chip, paired with four Wi-Fi booster chips.

Moreover, the upcoming Vivo flagship will come with a dual-channel UFS 4.1 four-lane onboard storage, which is claimed to increase the read and write speed by more than 70 percent, while reaching a maximum speed of 8.6Gbps.

On top of this, these specifications will be exclusive to the Vivo X300 Pro and might not come with the other phones in the lineup.

In another post, Boxiao shared (translated from Chinese) the AnTuTu benchmark scores of the Vivo X300 Pro. As per the image shared by the Vivo executive, the handset scored 40,11,932 points in overall performance, while scoring 10,43,247 points in CPU performance, 15,10,982 points in GPU performance, 6,67,254 points in memory performance, and 7,90,449 points in user experience.

During the test, the phone reached 35.6 degrees Celsius in temperature, rising from 26.1 degrees Celsius when the test began. It also saw a 5 percent battery level drop.

Boxiao also confirmed that the standard Vivo X300 will succeed last year's Vivo X200 Pro Mini. It is confirmed to sport a 6.31-inch 8T LTPO BOE display with 1 nit of minimum brightness, an APO periscope telephoto sensor, and a telephoto macro shooter on the back. Moreover, it will feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a “high-spec” USB Type-C port.

Recently, the Vivo Product Manager also revealed that the Vivo X300 Pro will sport a 6.78-inch flat display with very slim and uniform bezels. Both the Vivo X300 series phones will be 7mm in thickness.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.