OnePlus 15 Design Allegedly Revealed via Real-Life Image at Elite Gaming League Finals in China

OnePlus 15 is confirmed to come with the company's proprietary DetailMax imaging engine.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 September 2025 09:10 IST
OnePlus 15 Design Allegedly Revealed via Real-Life Image at Elite Gaming League Finals in China

OnePlus 15 is expected to have a similar camera island design as the OnePlus 13s (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 appears to sport a rectangular camera deco in a white colour
  • The new design may replace the circular module seen on older models
  • It is rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED 165Hz display
OnePlus 15 is expected to go official soon as the successor to the OnePlus 13. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a real-life unit of the handset was allegedly seen during an event, which showcases the rumoured design changes that are likely to arrive this year. It is seen in a white colourway, sporting a rectangular-shaped camera island aligned to the top-left corner of the screen. It appears similar to what we've seen on the OnePlus 13s and is a big change from the circular deco of its predecessor.

OnePlus 15 Seen in Real Life

An alleged image of the purported OnePlus 15 is circulating on the microblogging platform Weibo. According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), it is indeed a real-life image of the handset which was seen at the Elite Gaming League Finals in China.

oneplus 15 weibo OnePlus 15

Alleged real-life image of the OnePlus 15
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

 

The handset can be seen with the rumoured redesigned back panel. It is now in the form of a rectangular-shaped deco, aligned to the top-left corner at the back, as opposed to the circular camera island on previous OnePlus flagships. There are two sensors located in a vertical pill-shaped housing, while a third lens and an LED flash are placed on the outside of the deco.

Interestingly, the camera island's appearance matches OnePlus' latest design philosophy, which was first seen on the OnePlus 13s. It has also made its way to its sibling brand Oppo, with the latest Reno 14 series being the latest example.

While a previous leak hinted towards Absolute Black, Dune, and Mist Purple being the possible colour options of the OnePlus 15, the latest image showcased the handset in a new white shade.

According to reports, the OnePlus 15 is expected to sport a 6.78-inch flat 1.5K LTPO OLED screen with up to 165Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and 120W fast charging support. For optics, the purported handset is speculated to have a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom support with DetailMax Engine.

OnePlus 15 Design Allegedly Revealed via Real-Life Image at Elite Gaming League Finals in China
