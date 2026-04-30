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  • Vivo X Fold 6 Leaks Hint at 200 Megapixel Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chip and 7,000mAh Battery

Vivo X Fold 6 Leaks Hint at 200-Megapixel Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chip and 7,000mAh Battery

Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to arrive with a thin and lightweight design, just like its predecessor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 April 2026 16:54 IST
Vivo X Fold 6 Leaks Hint at 200-Megapixel Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chip and 7,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to succeed the Vivo X Fold 5 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 6 may feature 8.02-inch 2K inner display
  • Phone could include dual 20-megapixel front cameras
  • The Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to launch in China in June
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Vivo is expected to expand its foldable lineup with the upcoming Vivo X Fold 6, which has surfaced in fresh leaks hinting at notable upgrades. The handset is said to feature a large foldable display, a next-generation MediaTek chipset, and a significantly bigger battery than its predecessor. Early details also suggest improvements in camera hardware and durability, as well as support for wireless charging. The handset is tipped to retain a slim and lightweight form factor, with a possible launch timeline pointing to China in June.

Vivo X Fold 6 Could Bring Major Upgrades to Foldable Lineup

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the Vivo X Fold 6 could feature an 8.02-inch 2K inner display with ultra-thin glass (UTG), along with a 6.51-inch outer screen. It is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, indicating high-end performance.

In terms of cameras, the rumoured Vivo X Fold 6 is tipped to carry a triple rear camera system, featuring a 200-megapixel main sensor alongside two 50-megapixel cameras for ultra-wide and periscope telephoto shots. It is also expected to include two 20-megapixel cameras, one for selfies on the outer screen and another placed on the inner display.

The leak also suggests that the Vivo X Fold 6 will likely carry a large battery in the “7K” range, which likely points to a capacity close to 7,000mAh. The handset is expected to support wireless charging and offer full water resistance, although exact certification details are not yet known.

These details line up with earlier leaks that also claimed that the Vivo X Fold 6 will maintain a thin and lightweight design. It is expected to launch in China around June.

The existing Vivo X Fold 5 features an 8.03-inch 8T LTPO inner display and a 6.53-inch outer screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 40W wireless charging support. The Zeiss-backed outward-facing camera setup included a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. The phone also has two 20-megapixel front-facing cameras. It is claimed to meet IPX8+IPX9+IP5X ratings for water and dust resistance. The handset, weighing 217g, has a 9.2mm profile when folded and 4.3mm when unfolded.

Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Immersive Display
  • Decent Battery
  • Strong Camera performance
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Only four Android OS updates promised
Read detailed Vivo X Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Cover Display 6.53-inch
Cover Resolution 1172x2748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2480x2200 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo X Fold 6, Vivo X Fold 6 specifications, Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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