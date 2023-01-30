Vivo X90 Pro specifications have been leaked, ahead of the launch of the upcoming series, which made its debut in China last November with the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro. The company is tipped to be gearing up for the global launch of the Vivo X90 Pro, and the handset's specifications have now been leaked by a tipster. The flagship smartphone series features a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC with Zeiss-branded cameras and the company's dedicated V2 chip for image processing.

Detailed specifications of the Vivo X90 Pro were leaked by tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) via Twitter in the form of a marketing creative of the Vivo X90 Pro's global variant. The purported image lists out the detailed specifications of the Vivo X90 Pro model smartphone will feature when it launches globally.

The poster revealed by the tipster suggests that the Vivo X90 Pro will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, coupled with Vivo's dedicated V2 image processing chip. The smartphone could also feature a 4002 square mm vapour chamber (VC) liquid cooling setup.

Vivo X90 Pro pic.twitter.com/q48BE2oXdO — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) January 29, 2023

In terms of optics, the Vivo X90 Pro is expected to launch in global markets with similar cutting-edge hardware seen on the Chinese model. The rear setup is expected to comprise a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX758 portrait camera sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera sensor. The smartphone will feature five different portrait modes developed by Zeiss.

The Vivo X90 Pro will be powered by a 4,870mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, is claimed to charge the phone up to 90 percent in just 8 minutes, as per the leaked marketing image.

Meanwhile, in terms of colour options, the poster suggests that a Legend Black colour option will be the only colour option available in global markets. The smartphone was launched in China last November, in China Red and Original Black colour options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.