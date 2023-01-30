Technology News
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Get Discounts of Up to Rs. 15,000: Here's How Much They Cost Now

iPhone 14 features a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the iPhone 14 Plus has a larger 6.7‑inch display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2023 19:30 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 14 Plus offers Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED colour options

Highlights
  • iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus are powered by A15 Bionic chipsets
  • They are available in three storage variations - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB
  • Both the phones feature a dual rear camera set up

iPhone 14 series, consisting of four models — the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — debuted in September 2022 at Apple's 'Far Out' event. All iPhone 14 models feature Apple's Super Retina XDR display, a 12-megapixel selfie camera with auto focus, and IP68 rating. The iPhone 14 series is the first in the US to lack a physical SIM card slot, and the Pro models feature a pill-shaped camera cutout style. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are now available at discounted rates on Flipkart.

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 is available currently at Rs. 65,999 instead of its regular Rs. 79,900. The 256GB and the 512GB storage variants are available at the discounted prices of Rs. 75,999 and Rs. 95,999 instead of Rs. 89,900 and Rs. 1,09,900, respectively.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Plus variant with 128GB storage is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 74,999, instead of Rs. 89,900. The 256GB and the 512GB storage options of the iPhone 14 Plus are priced at Rs. 84,999 and Rs. 1,04,999, instead of Rs. 99,900 and Rs. 1,19,900, respectively.

Apple offers the base iPhone 14 series model and the iPhone 14 Plus variant in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options. The iPhone 14 features a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the iPhone 14 Plus has a larger 6.7‑inch display. The iPhone 14 display has a pixel density of 460 pixels per inch (ppi) and the iPhone 14 Plus delivers 458ppi.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset and are available in three storage options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The rear camera setup on the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus feature a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/1.5 aperture and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor paired with an f/2.4 lens with a 120-degree field-of-view. The handsets also support HDR video capture up to 4K at 60 frames-per-second and come with Dolby Vision support.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Same SoC as iPhone 13 series
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Plus review
Display 6.68-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
