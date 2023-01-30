iPhone 14 series, consisting of four models — the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — debuted in September 2022 at Apple's 'Far Out' event. All iPhone 14 models feature Apple's Super Retina XDR display, a 12-megapixel selfie camera with auto focus, and IP68 rating. The iPhone 14 series is the first in the US to lack a physical SIM card slot, and the Pro models feature a pill-shaped camera cutout style. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are now available at discounted rates on Flipkart.

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 is available currently at Rs. 65,999 instead of its regular Rs. 79,900. The 256GB and the 512GB storage variants are available at the discounted prices of Rs. 75,999 and Rs. 95,999 instead of Rs. 89,900 and Rs. 1,09,900, respectively.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Plus variant with 128GB storage is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 74,999, instead of Rs. 89,900. The 256GB and the 512GB storage options of the iPhone 14 Plus are priced at Rs. 84,999 and Rs. 1,04,999, instead of Rs. 99,900 and Rs. 1,19,900, respectively.

Apple offers the base iPhone 14 series model and the iPhone 14 Plus variant in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options. The iPhone 14 features a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the iPhone 14 Plus has a larger 6.7‑inch display. The iPhone 14 display has a pixel density of 460 pixels per inch (ppi) and the iPhone 14 Plus delivers 458ppi.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset and are available in three storage options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The rear camera setup on the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus feature a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/1.5 aperture and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor paired with an f/2.4 lens with a 120-degree field-of-view. The handsets also support HDR video capture up to 4K at 60 frames-per-second and come with Dolby Vision support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.